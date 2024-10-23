Two men reported to prosecutors for illegal fishing on River Tay

Two men will be reported for illegal fishing on the River Tay near Perth.

The men, aged 45 and 30, will be reported to prosecutors in connection with an incident near Redgorton on Tuesday.

It follows a joint operation between Police Scotland and the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDSFB).

River Tay salmon poaching on the rise

The action comes as the TDSFB says there has been an “increasing number” of salmon poaching incidents in 2024.

Mike Brown, operation manager at TDSFB, said: “Salmon numbers have been much higher than normal this year and this has resulted in an increase in salmon poaching.

“There has been a particular issue with salmon poaching in the lower Tay area this summer and autumn.

“Not only is it an offence to fish on private water without permission, this is also a conservation issue.

“We successfully work alongside Police Scotland to catch those fishing illegally on the river.

“We’re with this collaboration which ensures we can protect and conserve the salmon, especially as we enter spawning season.”

The River Tay salmon fishing season runs from January 15 until October 15.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men aged 45 and 30 will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with illegal fishing which took place on Tuesday at the River Tay near Redgorton.”