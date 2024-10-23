Perthshire luxury luggage business blending tartan and Indian block printing

New Perthshire fashion brand Antana Styles has launched with a range of luxury luggage and pieces blending Scottish tartan and Indian block print.

The company utilises techniques honed in Jaipur, using Sanganeri prints and the famous Scottish patterned cloth in their unique pieces.

Set-up by friends Antonia Thorburn and Susanna Sly, the pair decided to pursue their love of fashion and tartan, using their skills learned in the creative industries.

Susanna has extensive experience with global magazines and luxury brands and worked for years as a fashion stylist and Antonia is a former chef.

Antana Styles tartan and Indian print

Block printing is an ancient craft with origins in India.

Antana Styles takes its unique patterns from Jaipur, a city in Rajasthan state.

Using Sanganeri prints mostly characterised by floral and nature themed patterns, Susanna and Antonia said it worked incredibly well with Scottish tartan.

After walking in the Perthshire countryside, the business partners felt inspired to meld their love of home with their new-found Indian passion.

“We started our business after finding a passion for Scottish tartan and Indian block print. It sounds a bit crazy but when they are together, they look absolutely wonderful together,” Anotonia said.

“So we flew out to India, with all our lovely tartan and had some bags made.

“We found really fantastic manufacturers who understand exactly what we want to do.

“And we want to celebrate these two fantastic crafts and we are now making luxury luggage.

“Indian block print is primarily made in Sanganeri, which is near Jaipur. All of it is handprinted, an ancient craft using wooden blocks.

“Each block is hand carved, then layed down on to the cotton and pressed on to the fabric. It is a very meticulous craft, much like producing tartan is.”

Ethically made

Sustainability and ethical business practices are at the forefront of Antana Styles’ ethos.

And because each item is hand made, it can take time for them to be made. But this ensures every good is unique.

“We are not going to make more than we are going to sell. We are trying to be as sustainable as possible,” Antonia adds.

“Our materials are all ethically made and organic, produced under stringent working practices.”

The bags are priced at around £250 and are available on the Antana Styles website.