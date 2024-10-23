Perthshire luxury luggage business blending tartan and Indian block printing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire luxury luggage business blending tartan and Indian block printing

Antana Styles was set-up by Antonia Thorburn and Susanna Sly

By Paul Malik
Perthshire designers Antonia (left) and Susanna standing outside with their first collection of block print and tartan weekend bags Image: Katie Pryde
Perthshire designers Antonia (left) and Susanna standing outside with their first collection of block print and tartan weekend bags Image: Katie Pryde

New Perthshire fashion brand Antana Styles has launched with a range of luxury luggage and pieces blending Scottish tartan and Indian block print.

The company utilises techniques honed in Jaipur, using Sanganeri prints and the famous Scottish patterned cloth in their unique pieces.

Set-up by friends Antonia Thorburn and Susanna Sly, the pair decided to pursue their love of fashion and tartan, using their skills learned in the creative industries.

Susanna has extensive experience with global magazines and luxury brands and worked for years as a fashion stylist and Antonia is a former chef.

Antana Styles tartan and Indian print

Block printing is an ancient craft with origins in India.

Antana Styles takes its unique patterns from Jaipur, a city in Rajasthan state.

Using Sanganeri prints mostly characterised by floral and nature themed patterns, Susanna and Antonia said it worked incredibly well with Scottish tartan.

After walking in the Perthshire countryside, the business partners felt inspired to meld their love of home with their new-found Indian passion.

“We started our business after finding a passion for Scottish tartan and Indian block print. It sounds a bit crazy but when they are together, they look absolutely wonderful together,” Anotonia said.

“So we flew out to India, with all our lovely tartan and had some bags made.

“We found really fantastic manufacturers who understand exactly what we want to do.

The Strathdon Antana design being hand block printed in Jaipur Image: Katie Pryde

“And we want to celebrate these two fantastic crafts and we are now making luxury luggage.

“Indian block print is primarily made in Sanganeri, which is near Jaipur. All of it is handprinted, an ancient craft using wooden blocks.

“Each block is hand carved, then layed down on to the cotton and pressed on to the fabric. It is a very meticulous craft, much like producing tartan is.”

Ethically made

Sustainability and ethical business practices are at the forefront of Antana Styles’ ethos.

And because each item is hand made, it can take time for them to be made. But this ensures every good is unique.

Antana Styles weekend bags in the Scottish landscape that inspired the collection: Image: Katie Pryde

“We are not going to make more than we are going to sell. We are trying to be as sustainable as possible,” Antonia adds.

“Our materials are all ethically made and organic, produced under stringent working practices.”

The bags are priced at around £250 and are available on the Antana Styles website.

