M90 closed northbound after vehicle fire near Kinross

By Ellidh Aitken
Emergency services were called to the fire near Gairney Bank. Image: Google Street View
The M90 is shut northbound near Kinross after a vehicle fire.

Emergency services have been called to the incident at Gairney Bank.

The road has reopened southbound after previously being closed in both directions.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a vehicle fire involving a car that had pulled in on the hard shoulder.

“We received the initial call at 5.53pm and sent two appliances from Perth.

“The stop message came at 6.46pm.”

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Road remains closed northbound due to a vehicle fire.

“Road has reopened southbound.

“Road users are advised to find alternative routes at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation