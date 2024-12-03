New images show plans to transform former Dundee Reading Rooms into boutique restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images show plans to transform former Dundee Reading Rooms into boutique restaurant

Apartments, affordable flats and green spaces are also included in the proposals.

By Lindsey Hamilton
regeneration of St Roques and Blackscroft
How the former Dundee Reading Rooms building could look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

New images have been revealed for plans to redevelop the former Reading Rooms nightclub in Dundee into a boutique restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council that could see a major regeneration of the former library on Blackscroft and its surrounding area.

Dundee businessman Derek Souter, who owns the B-listed building, is behind the proposals which detail a “masterplan for the Blackscroft triangle”.

The plans also include the redevelopment of the adjacent former church hall and empty land.

Key elements of plans to redevelop ‘Blackscroft triangle’

Key elements of the plans, drawn up by Wilson Paul Architects on behalf of Blackscroft Property Company, include:

  • The restoration and transformation of the former St Roque’s Library, more recently the Reading Rooms nightclub, into a boutique-style restaurant with rooms in a rooftop extension.
  • The conversion of the adjacent former Blackscroft Church building, which dates from the early 1990s, into seven affordable apartments.
  • The construction of 24 apartments on a brownfield site to the east of the former church, featuring a central community courtyard and gardens.
  • A new green space, called Blackscroft Park, to connect the area with the forthcoming Eden Project, featuring recreational spaces, circulation routes, and small community gardens such as pocket parks and allotments. A separate planning application has been lodged for this.
regeneration of the Reading Rooms
The plans include a rooftop extension. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Blackscroft regeneration
The rooftop extension would provide hotel rooms. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Blackscroft regeneration
An artist’s impression of the interior of the restaurant. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

A design statement submitted by the architects to the council said: “The proposed boutique restaurant with rooms concept ensures that St Roque’s remains an active and public-facing space, contributing to the local community and cultural heritage of Dundee.”

It added: “The development will help meet the demand for citycentre living while protecting and repurposing historical buildings like St Roque’s Library and Blackscroft Church.

“By converting brownfield sites into high-quality, modern living spaces, the project aims to contribute to the broader regeneration of Dundee and provide much-needed housing within the city.

Blackscroft regeneration
How the new apartments could look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
blackscroft regeneration
Twenty-four apartments are planned. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Blackscroft regeneration
Public and private green spaces could also be created. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Blackscroft regeneration
How the area could look with Gallagher Retail Park in the background. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

“The proposed development aims to create strong connections between the existing residential and commercial areas, improving accessibility and creating a vibrant streetscape along Foundry Lane.”

Initial plans for the former St Roque’s/Reading Rooms building emerged in 2022 and this is a finalisation of those.

The overall cost of the proposed redevelopment has yet to be confirmed.

The same property developer was given the green light to turn the Reading Rooms into a restaurant and beer garden in 2020.

Blackscroft regeneration
How the area is expected to look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Blackscroft regeneration
An artist’s impression of the green space. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

However, due to “unforeseen” issues regarding work to the B-listed building, the bar never opened.

The property is on the Buildings at Risk Register due to concerns about its “poor condition”.

The city council will consider the proposals over the coming months.

The Courier’s Dundee Planning Ahead round-up provides details of other planning applications lodged in the city.

