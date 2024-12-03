New images show plans to transform former Dundee Reading Rooms into boutique restaurant

New images have been revealed for plans to redevelop the former Reading Rooms nightclub in Dundee into a boutique restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Dundee City Council that could see a major regeneration of the former library on Blackscroft and its surrounding area.

Dundee businessman Derek Souter, who owns the B-listed building, is behind the proposals which detail a “masterplan for the Blackscroft triangle”.

The plans also include the redevelopment of the adjacent former church hall and empty land.

Key elements of plans to redevelop ‘Blackscroft triangle’

Key elements of the plans, drawn up by Wilson Paul Architects on behalf of Blackscroft Property Company, include:

The restoration and transformation of the former St Roque’s Library, more recently the Reading Rooms nightclub, into a boutique-style restaurant with rooms in a rooftop extension.

The conversion of the adjacent former Blackscroft Church building, which dates from the early 1990s, into seven affordable apartments.

The construction of 24 apartments on a brownfield site to the east of the former church, featuring a central community courtyard and gardens.

A new green space, called Blackscroft Park, to connect the area with the forthcoming Eden Project, featuring recreational spaces, circulation routes, and small community gardens such as pocket parks and allotments. A separate planning application has been lodged for this.

A design statement submitted by the architects to the council said: “The proposed boutique restaurant with rooms concept ensures that St Roque’s remains an active and public-facing space, contributing to the local community and cultural heritage of Dundee.”

It added: “The development will help meet the demand for citycentre living while protecting and repurposing historical buildings like St Roque’s Library and Blackscroft Church.

“By converting brownfield sites into high-quality, modern living spaces, the project aims to contribute to the broader regeneration of Dundee and provide much-needed housing within the city.

“The proposed development aims to create strong connections between the existing residential and commercial areas, improving accessibility and creating a vibrant streetscape along Foundry Lane.”

Initial plans for the former St Roque’s/Reading Rooms building emerged in 2022 and this is a finalisation of those.

The overall cost of the proposed redevelopment has yet to be confirmed.

The same property developer was given the green light to turn the Reading Rooms into a restaurant and beer garden in 2020.

However, due to “unforeseen” issues regarding work to the B-listed building, the bar never opened.

The property is on the Buildings at Risk Register due to concerns about its “poor condition”.

The city council will consider the proposals over the coming months.

The Courier’s Dundee Planning Ahead round-up provides details of other planning applications lodged in the city.