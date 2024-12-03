Fife Two people rescued as fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St Andrews Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to the scene on Tuesday. By Ellidh Aitken December 3 2024, 2:11pm December 3 2024, 2:11pm Share Two people rescued as fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5137447/coastguard-lifeboat-crews-incident-st-andrews-harbour/ Copy Link 0 comment Coastguard teams were called after a fishing boat ran aground and sunk in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Two people have been rescued from the water after a fishing boat ran aground and sank in St Andrews. Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry, two coastguard teams and a helicopter were called to the incident at the town’s harbour. Two ambulances were also in attendance. Ambulance crews were also called to assist. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Coastguard crews were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The helicopter turned away from the area before landing as the two casualties were taken to safety. Dramatic photos from the scene showed the small boat being engulfed by waves as it disappeared beneath the surface of the sea while coastguard officers looked on from the harbour wall above. Crews looking at the sinking vessel from the harbour wall above. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The boat ran aground and disappeared below the waves. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Two casualties were recovered from the water. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry were called. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour. “Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely. “The Broughty Ferry lifeboat and inshore lifeboat, also from Broughty Ferry, were called as well as two coastguard teams, one from St Andrews and one from Leven. “There was also a helicopter called.”
