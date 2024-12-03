Two people rescued as fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people rescued as fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St Andrews

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to the scene on Tuesday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Coastguard teams were called after a fishing boat ran aground and sunk in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Coastguard teams were called after a fishing boat ran aground and sunk in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Two people have been rescued from the water after a fishing boat ran aground and sank in St Andrews.

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry, two coastguard teams and a helicopter were called to the incident at the town’s harbour.

Two ambulances were also in attendance.

Ambulance crews were also called to assist. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Coastguard crews were called to St Andrews Harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The helicopter turned away from the area before landing as the two casualties were taken to safety.

Dramatic photos from the scene showed the small boat being engulfed by waves as it disappeared beneath the surface of the sea while coastguard officers looked on from the harbour wall above.

Crews looking at the sinking vessel from the harbour wall above. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The boat ran aground and disappeared below the waves. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two casualties were recovered from the water. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry were called. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour.

“Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely.

“The Broughty Ferry lifeboat and inshore lifeboat, also from Broughty Ferry, were called as well as two coastguard teams, one from St Andrews and one from Leven.

“There was also a helicopter called.”

Conversation