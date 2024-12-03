Two people rescued as fishing boat runs aground and sinks in St Andrews

Two people have been rescued from the water after a fishing boat ran aground and sank in St Andrews.

Two lifeboats from Broughty Ferry, two coastguard teams and a helicopter were called to the incident at the town’s harbour.

Two ambulances were also in attendance.

The helicopter turned away from the area before landing as the two casualties were taken to safety.

Dramatic photos from the scene showed the small boat being engulfed by waves as it disappeared beneath the surface of the sea while coastguard officers looked on from the harbour wall above.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We had a fishing vessel that went aground just outside the harbour.

“Two people were in the water and both were recovered safely.

“The Broughty Ferry lifeboat and inshore lifeboat, also from Broughty Ferry, were called as well as two coastguard teams, one from St Andrews and one from Leven.

“There was also a helicopter called.”