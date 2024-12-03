Dogs play cupid for singles in new Stirling dating group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs play cupid for singles in new Stirling dating group

Love Unleashed hopes to bring together locals who are sick of dating apps.

By Isla Glen
Lauren McQuade is hoping her dog Duggie will help her to find love. Image: Lauren McQuade
Dogs could be playing matchmaker for Stirling singles, after the launch of a new social meet-up group for pet owners.

Love Unleashed hopes to bring together likeminded locals who are sick of dating apps or just want to make new friends.

The group, aimed at those aged 40 and above, meets for both a dog walk and drinks once a month.

It was set up by Lauren McQuade, 46, who is hoping her mini Schnauzer Duggie will help her to find the one.

She said: “Duggie and I were out for a walk and I thought we really needed to start meeting some new people because we’re often walking on our own.

“A few weeks before, I’d been looking for a walking group because Duggie loves his long walks up the hills, and I couldn’t really find one easily that accepted dogs.”

Sick of swiping and struggling to find a group that wasn’t primarily for women, Lauren set up Love Unleashed in the hopes of meeting her paw-fect match.

Schnauzer Duggie hopes to make some friends. Image: Lauren McQuade

“I wanted to try and meet some men,” she explained.

“I’m single and I thought that walking might be a nice way, because it’s quite relaxed and you’re out in the hills and the outdoors – I’d much rather be doing that.

“I’ve been trying dating apps out for quite a long time, and I just find them absolutely soul-destroying.

“I kind of equate them to looking for jobs on Indeed. They’re just so depressing.”

Dogs helping singletons find love

Lauren, who runs a coaching business helping young adults and parents of children with mental health difficulties, took to social media to promote the Love Unleashed group.

She says the response was “crazy”, with hundreds of people liking the posts and saying they loved the idea.

Lauren met Duggie via BorrowMyDoggy – an app connecting dog owners with locals who can help care for the pooches.

She hopes Love Unleashed will create a new social circle for him, as well as herself.

The group now has more than 40 members and had its first meeting at BrewDog in Stirling city centre.

One pair who attended have already hit it off and are planning their first date.

Love Unleashed met at BrewDog and is planning a walk at Alva Glen. Image: Lauren McQuade

“We all got on like a house on fire and there may have even been some sparks flying,” said Lauren.

The events, which are hosted on digital site Meetup, are free until February, when membership charges will be introduced.

Lauren, who hopes to attract more men to the group, believes there is scope to create more in-person meet-up groups for the LGBTQ+ community and for younger people.

“So many people seem to really love it and they think it’s got amazing potential,” she said.

“Obviously it would be a great thing if I met somebody, but I would love to think other people will meet partners.

“That would be a massive bonus.”

