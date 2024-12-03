Dogs play cupid for singles in new Stirling dating group

Dogs could be playing matchmaker for Stirling singles, after the launch of a new social meet-up group for pet owners.

Love Unleashed hopes to bring together likeminded locals who are sick of dating apps or just want to make new friends.

The group, aimed at those aged 40 and above, meets for both a dog walk and drinks once a month.

It was set up by Lauren McQuade, 46, who is hoping her mini Schnauzer Duggie will help her to find the one.

She said: “Duggie and I were out for a walk and I thought we really needed to start meeting some new people because we’re often walking on our own.

“A few weeks before, I’d been looking for a walking group because Duggie loves his long walks up the hills, and I couldn’t really find one easily that accepted dogs.”

Sick of swiping and struggling to find a group that wasn’t primarily for women, Lauren set up Love Unleashed in the hopes of meeting her paw-fect match.

“I wanted to try and meet some men,” she explained.

“I’m single and I thought that walking might be a nice way, because it’s quite relaxed and you’re out in the hills and the outdoors – I’d much rather be doing that.

“I’ve been trying dating apps out for quite a long time, and I just find them absolutely soul-destroying.

“I kind of equate them to looking for jobs on Indeed. They’re just so depressing.”

Dogs helping singletons find love

Lauren, who runs a coaching business helping young adults and parents of children with mental health difficulties, took to social media to promote the Love Unleashed group.

She says the response was “crazy”, with hundreds of people liking the posts and saying they loved the idea.

Lauren met Duggie via BorrowMyDoggy – an app connecting dog owners with locals who can help care for the pooches.

She hopes Love Unleashed will create a new social circle for him, as well as herself.

The group now has more than 40 members and had its first meeting at BrewDog in Stirling city centre.

One pair who attended have already hit it off and are planning their first date.

“We all got on like a house on fire and there may have even been some sparks flying,” said Lauren.

The events, which are hosted on digital site Meetup, are free until February, when membership charges will be introduced.

Lauren, who hopes to attract more men to the group, believes there is scope to create more in-person meet-up groups for the LGBTQ+ community and for younger people.

“So many people seem to really love it and they think it’s got amazing potential,” she said.

“Obviously it would be a great thing if I met somebody, but I would love to think other people will meet partners.

“That would be a massive bonus.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook