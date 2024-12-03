Caird Park golf captain says members ‘shocked’ by council axe

Members of Caird Park Golf Club have been left stunned by the council’s decision to close the course next year, according to its club captain.

The majority of the council’s city governance committee voted to confirm the closure of the city’s last remaining municipal course when they met on Monday.

It came after council officers recommended the committee approve plans by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) to cease operating the course in a bid to ease financial pressures.

LACD operate the Caird Park course on behalf of Dundee City Council.

‘Whole community’ will be impacted

But the decision has sparked ire from the those who use the facility, who say its axe will impact more than just the members.

Captain Ian Gordon told The Courier: “There’s been a lot of texts and messages on Facebook, people are just shocked.

“You are also talking about the livelihood of staff at the club and at Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“It will have an effect on the whole community.”

The Caird Park course is due to cease operation from from April 30 2025, five years after Dundee’s other municipal course at Camperdown also shut.

At the time of Camperdown’s closure, Dundee council promised to develop golf in the city and outlined proposals to develop a driving range at Caird Park.

But this never materialised, with Leisure and Culture Dundee chief Judy Dobbie blaming the pandemic on scuppering the “far on” plans.

However, Mr Gordon branded the excuse “a load of rubbish”.

Calls to delay closure decision

At Monday’s meeting, opposition councillors had called for a delay on any decision until after the Scottish Government budget is set later this month.

But this was rejected by SNP councillors, who opted to back deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell’s motion to close the course and instead defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

Mr Gordon added: “There’s going to be money coming from the Scottish Government so we were hoping for a deferral to get back round the table.

“They could’ve extended the decision by maybe six months to continue some dialogue but they weren’t interested.”