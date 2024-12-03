Caird Park golf captain says members ‘shocked’ by council axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caird Park golf captain says members ‘shocked’ by council axe

The majority of councillors on Dundee City Council's city governance committee voted to approve the closure of Caird Park Golf Club.

By Laura Devlin
Club captain Ian Gordon. Image: DC Thomson.
Club captain Ian Gordon. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Caird Park Golf Club have been left stunned by the council’s decision to close the course next year, according to its club captain.

The majority of the council’s city governance committee voted to confirm the closure of the city’s last remaining municipal course when they met on Monday.

It came after council officers recommended the committee approve plans by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) to cease operating the course in a bid to ease financial pressures.

LACD operate the Caird Park course on behalf of Dundee City Council.

‘Whole community’ will be impacted

But the decision has sparked ire from the those who use the facility, who say its axe will impact more than just the members.

Captain Ian Gordon told The Courier: “There’s been a lot of texts and messages on Facebook, people are just shocked.

“You are also talking about the livelihood of staff at the club and at Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“It will have an effect on the whole community.”

Caird Park golf course will shut next year. Image: DC Thomson.

The Caird Park course is due to cease operation from from April 30 2025, five years after Dundee’s other municipal course at Camperdown also shut.

At the time of Camperdown’s closure, Dundee council promised to develop golf in the city and outlined proposals to develop a driving range at Caird Park.

But this never materialised, with Leisure and Culture Dundee chief Judy Dobbie blaming the pandemic on scuppering the “far on” plans.

However, Mr Gordon branded the excuse “a load of rubbish”.

Camperdown Golf Course shut in 2020. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Calls to delay closure decision

At Monday’s meeting, opposition councillors had called for a delay on any decision until after the Scottish Government budget is set later this month.

But this was rejected by SNP councillors, who opted to back deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell’s motion to close the course and instead defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

Mr Gordon added: “There’s going to be money coming from the Scottish Government so we were hoping for a deferral to get back round the table.

“They could’ve extended the decision by maybe six months to continue some dialogue but they weren’t interested.”

