Dundee councillors vote to close Caird Park golf course – but Broughty Castle given stay-of-execution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee councillors vote to close Caird Park golf course – but Broughty Castle given stay-of-execution

Despite public objection to the plans, officers recommended both attractions should close for good.  

By Laura Devlin
Image shows: an exterior view of Broughty Castle. The imposing castle tower sits against a grey Tay Estuary and cloudy blue sky. For summer castles feature.
Broughty Castle. Image: Paul Reid

Caird Park golf course will shut next year after Dundee councillors voted to approve its closure – but the future of Broughty Castle remains in the balance.

Earlier this year Leisure and Culture Dundee unveiled plans to shutter the two city attractions –  along with the Mills Observatory – in a bid to save £500,000 each year.

All three are run by Leisure and Culture on behalf of the council.

A public consultation was subsequently held seeking people’s opinions on the proposals.

But despite overwhelming objection to the plans, council officers recommended both the Caird Park golf course and the Broughty Castle should close for good.

Councillors were asked to save the Mills Observatory after external funding was secured.

‘Staggering lack of vision’

The local authority’s city governance committee met on Monday to discuss the recommendations.

They were addressed by Martin Goodfellow, who spoke on behalf of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association.

He accused officers of having a “staggering lack of vision” for suggesting the closure of the castle and said more needed to be done utilise the attraction.

Caird Park Golf Club captain, Ian Gordon, also spoke at the meeting and called on councillors to consider other options.

He said: “Dundee is the fourth largest city in Scotland and it could be left without a municipal golf course – that is disgraceful.

Caird Park golf courses are threatened with closure
Caird Park golf course. Image: Dundee City Council.

“If it closes, it will have a detrimental effect on the community and jobs will be lost.”

Mr Gordon also questioned why plans to develop a driving range at Caird Park never materialised.

This was promised in the aftermath of Dundee City Council’s decision to shut the other municipal course at Camperdown in 2019.

Judy Dobbie, chief of Leisure and Culture Dundee, confirmed the plans were “far on” but scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calls for decision delay

As a compromise, councillor Craig Duncan put forward an amendment asking the committee to delay a decision on the closures until after the Scottish Government budget is set later this month.

This was seconded by Labour’s Pete Shears, who represents the Ferry ward.

“We should not be coerced into making any decision until we know the full facts”, councillor Duncan said.

“We need to see what we are actually looking at from the local government financial settlement – there is no imperative to decide anything tonight.”

Judy Dobbie. Image: DC Thomson.

However, the majority of the committee instead backed deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell’s motion to close the Caird Park golf course and defer a decision on Broughty Castle.

The motion was backed 15 votes to 13.

This means the course will cease operation from April 30 2025.

A final decision on the future of Broughty Castle is expected in the new year.

More from Dundee

Billhook
Police seized TWO-FOOT blade from wanted man in Fife town
The Dundee Hooley parade, including a giant light up lobster, makes it's way along Reform Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee Hooley brings Dundee city centre to life
The new LiveHouse venue on Nethergate, Dundee. Image: TDI Developments
Planned operating hours for new Dundee music venue revealed
The Human League. Image: LHG Events
Huge 80s gig announced for Dundee Slessor Gardens with The Human League, ABC and…
Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA future 'hangs in balance' ahead of Scottish budget this week
8
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
EXCLUSIVE: Angus-born Fife chef Dean Banks says under-fire Gregg Wallace 'put people at ease'…
14
Wendy Scullin. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor who oversees council tax owes hundreds – in council tax
38
The two managers stand at the bar holding drinks with safety covers on them.
Arbroath pub boss says 'horrible experience' of being spiked in Dundee inspired drink safety…
Ewen McKenzie
Firefighter knocked out Fife sex offender's teeth after highland games assault
Justine Torana and Nadine Getty of J&J's cafe in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee cafe hosting soup night to support vulnerable and homeless people
3

Conversation