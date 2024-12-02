Concern for man, 43, who hasn’t returned from fishing trip at Stirlingshire beauty spot

Concern is growing for a man who has not returned from a fishing trip at a Stirlingshire beauty spot.

Fraser Allan left his home in Bathgate to go fishing in the Loch Lubhair area, near Crianlarich.

The 43 year-old was last seen in the Burnshouse Drive area of Whitburn at around 11.30am on Monday.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal to trace Fraser.

He is described as being around 5ft 2in in height, with dark greying hair and a beard.

He has arm tattoos with Star Wars, the Joker and Deadpool.

His current clothing is unknown.

Inspector Scott Anderson said: “Fraser went fishing earlier today and hasn’t returned.

“As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

“He is believed to be on foot as his car has been located in the area of Loch Lubhair.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area today to think back, did you see someone matching his description?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2363 of 2 December, 2024.