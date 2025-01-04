The Dundee United derby hero who was ‘up all night’ with sickness bug

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Vicko Sevelj was struggling with illness prior to his Dundee derby heroics.

The classy Croatian, who has been a standout performer for Dundee United in recent weeks, took advantage of sloppy marking from Simon Murray to ghost into the box and head beyond Trevor Carson to level the score.

Sam Dalby completed the turnaround at Dens Park with a clinical close-range finish following a wonderful Kevin Holt delivery.

It was Sevelj’s first ever goal for the Tangerines – and came after he climbed from his sick bed.

Goodwin said: “Vicko was up all night, would you believe, with a similar type of bug to David Babunski (who was absent altogether) and was really feeling under the weather prior to the game.

“But it’s testament to him, and his character, that he was able to get through it. He’ll need plenty of recovery after that, but hopefully he’ll be okay for the game on Sunday.”

Goodwin: Vicko knows how important he is

Having operated at centre-back and right wing-back during his first few weeks at Tannadice, Sevelj has now cemented his place in the heart of Goodwin’s engine room.

And while some of the popular midfielder’s work can fly under the radar, Goodwin has made it crystal clear how pivotal Sevelj is to his side.

“Vicko is one of our most important players,” lauded the Tannadice gaffer. “He’s maybe gone under the radar a lot this season, purely because the likes of (Sam) Dalby, (Will) Ferry and a few others have taken the headlines.

“But he knows how important he is to me and that’s why he’s never out of my starting 11.

“He can play a number of positions but has really made that midfield position his own.

“The goal was a great long throw – something that has been good to us in the last few matches – and Vicko made sure he was in the right place at the right time.”