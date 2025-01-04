The Dundee United derby hero who was ‘up all night’ with sickness bug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee United derby hero who was ‘up all night’ with sickness bug

Vicko Sevelj was 'under the weather' prior to finding the net against Dundee.

United players celebrate the equaliser against Dundee
United players celebrate the equaliser. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Vicko Sevelj was struggling with illness prior to his Dundee derby heroics.

The classy Croatian, who has been a standout performer for Dundee United in recent weeks, took advantage of sloppy marking from Simon Murray to ghost into the box and head beyond Trevor Carson to level the score.

Sam Dalby completed the turnaround at Dens Park with a clinical close-range finish following a wonderful Kevin Holt delivery.

It was Sevelj’s first ever goal for the Tangerines – and came after he climbed from his sick bed.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Goodwin was full of praise for his versatile Croatian. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Vicko was up all night, would you believe, with a similar type of bug to David Babunski (who was absent altogether) and was really feeling under the weather prior to the game.

“But it’s testament to him, and his character, that he was able to get through it. He’ll need plenty of recovery after that, but hopefully he’ll be okay for the game on Sunday.”

Goodwin: Vicko knows how important he is

Having operated at centre-back and right wing-back during his first few weeks at Tannadice, Sevelj has now cemented his place in the heart of Goodwin’s engine room.

And while some of the popular midfielder’s work can fly under the radar, Goodwin has made it crystal clear how pivotal Sevelj is to his side.

Vicko Sevelj celebrates his first goal for the Tangerines.
Sevelj celebrates his first goal for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

“Vicko is one of our most important players,” lauded the Tannadice gaffer. “He’s maybe gone under the radar a lot this season, purely because the likes of (Sam) Dalby, (Will) Ferry and a few others have taken the headlines.

“But he knows how important he is to me and that’s why he’s never out of my starting 11.

“He can play a number of positions but has really made that midfield position his own.

“The goal was a great long throw – something that has been good to us in the last few matches – and Vicko made sure he was in the right place at the right time.”

