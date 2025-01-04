Sean Kelly leaves Dundee with defender set for move abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Kelly leaves Dundee with defender set for move abroad

The 31-year-old's short-term deal at Dens Park has come to an end at the start of the January transfer window.

By George Cran
Sean Kelly in action for Dundee
Sean Kelly played three times for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Sean Kelly’s short stay at Dundee has ended after his contract came to an end.

The former St Mirren, Ross County and Livingston defender was picked up as a free agent in November.

The Dark Blues have been beset by defensive injuries this season with Kelly added to the squad to bolster boss Tony Docherty’s options.

However, it was a short-term fix with the 31-year-old’s contract lasting only six weeks.

He played three times including playing a key role in a hard-fought victory at St Mirren.

Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young
Sean Kelly signed for Dundee in November. Image: David Young

A statement from Dundee read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Sean Kelly has left the club after his short-term deal came to an end.

“Sean joined the club on 28th November on a short-term deal till the start of January.

“During his time for The Dee Kelly made three substitute appearances in matches against Motherwell, Ross County and St Mirren.

“We thank Sean for his service and contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

Abroad?

Courier Sport revealed Kelly’s deal was due to end on January 2, after the derby with Dundee United.

It is understood a stay beyond that was never likely with the player set for a move abroad this month.

Media in Indonesia have linked Kelly with a move to top-flight Madura United as they battle for survival.

