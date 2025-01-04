Sean Kelly leaves Dundee with defender set for move abroad

Sean Kelly’s short stay at Dundee has ended after his contract came to an end.

The former St Mirren, Ross County and Livingston defender was picked up as a free agent in November.

The Dark Blues have been beset by defensive injuries this season with Kelly added to the squad to bolster boss Tony Docherty’s options.

However, it was a short-term fix with the 31-year-old’s contract lasting only six weeks.

He played three times including playing a key role in a hard-fought victory at St Mirren.

A statement from Dundee read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Sean Kelly has left the club after his short-term deal came to an end.

“Sean joined the club on 28th November on a short-term deal till the start of January.

“During his time for The Dee Kelly made three substitute appearances in matches against Motherwell, Ross County and St Mirren.

“We thank Sean for his service and contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

Abroad?

Courier Sport revealed Kelly’s deal was due to end on January 2, after the derby with Dundee United.

It is understood a stay beyond that was never likely with the player set for a move abroad this month.

Media in Indonesia have linked Kelly with a move to top-flight Madura United as they battle for survival.