Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this Sunday

Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen tomorrow as engineering work gets under way.

The line from Dundee to Aberdeen will be closed tomorrow (Sunday) while essential engineering work takes place.

ScotRail is running rail replacement buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.

LNER announced that a bus service will call at Arbroath, Montrose, and Stonehaven all day on Sunday.

All train services running to or from Aberdeen will start and terminate at Dundee.

ScotRail advised passengers that replacement buses may be busier than usual and extra time should be allowed for journeys.

Further train disruption on January 12

Rail disruption continues the following Sunday between Dundee and Aberdeen.

ScotRail and LNER will be providing replacement buses while further engineering work takes place.

Passengers can check their journey using the ScotRail website.