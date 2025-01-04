Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this Sunday

ScotRail announced the line will be closed for essential engineering work.

By Lucy Scarlett
Train leaving Dundee train station.
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen tomorrow as engineering work gets under way.

The line from Dundee to Aberdeen will be closed tomorrow (Sunday) while essential engineering work takes place.

ScotRail is running rail replacement buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.

LNER announced that a bus service will call at Arbroath, Montrose, and Stonehaven all day on Sunday.

Trains will be disrupted between Dundee and Aberdeen this Sunday.
Essential engineering works are taking place between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

All train services running to or from Aberdeen will start and terminate at Dundee.

ScotRail advised passengers that replacement buses may be busier than usual and extra time should be allowed for journeys.

Further train disruption on January 12

Rail disruption continues the following Sunday between Dundee and Aberdeen.

ScotRail and LNER will be providing replacement buses while further engineering work takes place.

Passengers can check their journey using the ScotRail website.

