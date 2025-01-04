No St Johnstone signings for Dundee game as Dutch international linked to Perth club

St Johnstone are closing in on their first January signings but no deals will be concluded in time for Sunday’s clash with Dundee.

After the recent draw with Hibs, Perth boss Simo Valakari expressed his confidence that Saints would have a “good transfer window”, insisting that there was a “clear plan” which required the “right steps” to be taken.

Liverpool defender, Calvin Ramsay, is a target for right-back, with several other positions set to be strengthened before the month is out.

One of them is winger.

Free agent Jean-Paul Boetius, who has been capped for the Netherlands, has been linked with the McDiarmid Park club.

However, Courier Sport understands that it is merely a case of his name being put to Saints, given they are in the market for one, possibly two wide players.

Nothing has progressed any further than that as far as the former Feyenoord and Mainz man, 30, is concerned.

Boetius, who has been out of football for over a year, can play on both wings, as well as in a central, creative role.

Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron have both had their loan deals cut short, while youngsters, Arran Cocks, Jackson Mylchreest and Bayley Klimionek have returned from their spells with Forfar Athletic.