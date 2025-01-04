No St Johnstone signings for Dundee game as Dutch international linked to Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

No St Johnstone signings for Dundee game as Dutch international linked to Perth club

The January transfer window incomings are yet to start at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Jean-Paul Boetius in action for Mainz.
Jean-Paul Boetius. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are closing in on their first January signings but no deals will be concluded in time for Sunday’s clash with Dundee.

After the recent draw with Hibs, Perth boss Simo Valakari expressed his confidence that Saints would have a “good transfer window”, insisting that there was a “clear plan” which required the “right steps” to be taken.

Liverpool defender, Calvin Ramsay, is a target for right-back, with several other positions set to be strengthened before the month is out.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston North End.
Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston North End. Image: SNS.

One of them is winger.

Free agent Jean-Paul Boetius, who has been capped for the Netherlands, has been linked with the McDiarmid Park club.

However, Courier Sport understands that it is merely a case of his name being put to Saints, given they are in the market for one, possibly two wide players.

Nothing has progressed any further than that as far as the former Feyenoord and Mainz man, 30, is concerned.

Boetius, who has been out of football for over a year, can play on both wings, as well as in a central, creative role.

Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron have both had their loan deals cut short, while youngsters, Arran Cocks, Jackson Mylchreest and Bayley Klimionek have returned from their spells with Forfar Athletic.

