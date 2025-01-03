Jim Goodwin on January transfer window plans as Dundee United boss reveals Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald return timeline

Jim Goodwin is hopeful that Dundee United will add a striker to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Sam Dalby has been a smash hit for the Tangerines since arriving on loan from Wrexham, with his dramatic winner against Dundee on Thursday taking his tally to 10 goals.

With Louis Moult, Jort van der Sande and Owen Stirton making up the club’s pool of attackers, Goodwin has acknowledged a lack of variety in the final third – having missed out on a pacy frontman during the summer.

That is something the United boss would like to remedy in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got the certain area of the pitch where we need to strengthen – at the moment we’ve got four strikers at the club who are very similar with (Owen) Stirton, (Louis) Moult, (Jort) van der Sande and Sam Dalby,” said Goodwin.

“We need someone with a bit of pace at the top end of the pitch. That’s something we spoke about before the window shut in the summer but unfortunately, we missed out on one before the deadline.

“That’s an area we will certainly try to sort out because there are times during games where we would like to be able to lengthen it, and we probably don’t have that option at the moment.

“We certainly aren’t bringing anyone in to replace someone. It’s just about bringing someone in to strengthen the group.”

Sibbald ‘like a new player’

That potential addition will be further bolstered by the impending returns of Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult.

Speaking after United’s thrilling triumph over the Dark Blues, Goodwin added: “Once we get the likes of Craig and Louis back from injury then we put ourselves in a really strong position.

“Louis Moult is probably a couple of weeks away and Craig Sibbald is three or four weeks. Sibbald will be like having a new player, having been out for such a long time.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that David Babunski missed out against the Dee due to illness.