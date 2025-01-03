Jim Goodwin on January transfer window plans as Dundee United boss reveals Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald return timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on January transfer window plans as Dundee United boss reveals Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald return timeline

Goodwin is looking for an injection of pace into his attacking pool.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United Jim Goodwin is keen to secure reinforcements.
Jim Goodwin is keen to secure reinforcements. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is hopeful that Dundee United will add a striker to their ranks during the January transfer window.

Sam Dalby has been a smash hit for the Tangerines since arriving on loan from Wrexham, with his dramatic winner against Dundee on Thursday taking his tally to 10 goals.

With Louis Moult, Jort van der Sande and Owen Stirton making up the club’s pool of attackers, Goodwin has acknowledged a lack of variety in the final third – having missed out on a pacy frontman during the summer.

That is something the United boss would like to remedy in the coming weeks.

Sam Dalby celebrates
Sam Dalby sends the away end wild with his late winner against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We’ve got the certain area of the pitch where we need to strengthen – at the moment we’ve got four strikers at the club who are very similar with (Owen) Stirton, (Louis) Moult, (Jort) van der Sande and Sam Dalby,” said Goodwin.

“We need someone with a bit of pace at the top end of the pitch. That’s something we spoke about before the window shut in the summer but unfortunately, we missed out on one before the deadline.

That’s an area we will certainly try to sort out because there are times during games where we would like to be able to lengthen it, and we probably don’t have that option at the moment.

“We certainly aren’t bringing anyone in to replace someone. It’s just about bringing someone in to strengthen the group.”

Sibbald ‘like a new player’

That potential addition will be further bolstered by the impending returns of Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult.

Speaking after United’s thrilling triumph over the Dark Blues, Goodwin added: “Once we get the likes of Craig and Louis back from injury then we put ourselves in a really strong position.

“Louis Moult is probably a couple of weeks away and Craig Sibbald is three or four weeks. Sibbald will be like having a new player, having been out for such a long time.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that David Babunski missed out against the Dee due to illness.

Conversation