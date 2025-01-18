20 famous faces and acts appearing at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 famous faces and acts appearing at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre in 2025

Football heroes, music legends and dancing superstars are among those on the bill this year.

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood appearing on a TV show
Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood is coming to Dunfermline. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
By Ben MacDonald

Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre is to host a long list of famous faces and acts in 2025.

From evenings with sporting and musical legends to comedy heavyweights, the venue has a stacked programme over the next 12 months.

The Courier takes a look at some of those who will grace the Alhambra stage this year and how you can get tickets.

Rangers legends Terry Butcher, Ian Durrant and Mark Hateley

Rangers hero Mark Hateley will share stories of his time at the club. Image: SNS Group

Former Rangers defender and talkSport host Graham Roberts will front an evening with legends of the Ibrox club on January 31.

Joining Roberts on the night will be Terry Butcher, Ian Durrant and Mark Hateley, who will share memorable tales of their time with the Gers.

Tickets for the evening cost £30, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £75.

Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small

Wet Wet Wet will perform in February. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The iconic band head to Fife on February 7.

The group are now fronted by former Liberty X singer and The Voice UK winner Kevin Simm, who is joined by founding member Graeme Clarke and long-standing member Graeme Duffin.

The band will be joined by M People singer Heather Small, who will perform classics including Proud and Moving on Up.

Ticket prices start at £33, going up to £125 for VIP meet and greet.

Katherine Ryan

One of TV’s best-known comedy faces will appear on March 20.

The Canadian comic will bring her Battleaxe show to Dunfermline, where she will discuss life as a recently married mum-of-three.

Tickets for the show range from £25.50-£27.50.

Jimmy Carr

a promotional shot of a smiling Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr is touring a new show. Image: Supplied

Another famous comedy face, Jimmy Carr, brings his new show – Laughs Funny – to the theatre on March 22.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats host is promising 90 minutes of nothing but jokes, with no interval.

Tickets cost £35.

Celtic legends Jackie McNamara, Frank McAvennie and Tom Boyd

Celtic great Jackie McNamara during his time at Dunfermline Athletic.
Celtic great Jackie McNamara during his time at Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS Group

Much like the Rangers event in January, Celtic fans will have the chance to hear stories from the club’s past at the Alhambra.

Former Dunfermline player Jackie McNamara will be joined by Frank McAvennie and Tom Boyd on March 28.

Tickets cost £30 with VIP tickets costing £75.

Ocean Colour Scene

The Britpop legends will perform songs from their extensive catalogue on April 19.

They will be supported on the evening by Hush rockers Kula Shaker.

Although tickets cost £42.50, the concert has sold out.

Jason Manford

Jason Manford returns to comedy in April. Image: Supplied

Having just appeared in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road, the Mancunian returns to stand-up with a show at the Alhambra on April 26.

His new show, A Manford All Seasons, will have the audience laughing at his observational comedy.

Ticket prices range from £20-£40.

Showaddywaddy

The 1970s group’s original drummer Romeo Challenger brings the band to Fife on May 10.

With hits including Under the Moon of Love, the group are managed by former frontman Dave Bartram.

Tickets for the performance cost £26.

Rhod Gilbert

The Welsh comedian appears at the theatre on June 18.

In his show, Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit, he takes a funny look at some of life’s dark moments.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to donate to Cancer Research UK on the night following the comic’s own cancer battle.

Tickets cost £35.

Craig Revel Horwood

a black and white press shot of Craig Revel Horwood
Craig Revel Horwood will perform songs from his album. Image: Planet Earth Publicity/Westway Music Label/PA Wire

In October, the Strictly Come Dancing judge released the album Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

On June 28, he will perform tracks from the release in Dunfermline, including Don’t Rain on My Parade and On My Own.

General admission tickets cost £35, with VIP tickets priced at £50 and meet and greet tickets at £85.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice on stage
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice will appear at the Alhambra. Image: Supplied

Strictly fever continues on July 11 when show judge Anton Du Beke and former show dancer Giovanni Pernice appear at the theatre to perform a variety of numbers.

Ticket prices range from £42 to £54.

Du Beke returns to the theatre on November 27 in the middle of his Christmas With Anton 2025 tour.

Tickets are priced from £39-£51.

Chris McCausland

The current Strictly champion returns to comedy with his show Yonks! on September 24 and September 26.

He has given the show its name because “he’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing stand-up for yonks”.

Tickets cost £30.

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne goes up against Dundee United's Jim McInally during his time at Rangers
Gascoigne goes up against Dundee United’s Jim McInally during his time at Rangers. Image: SNS Group

Footballing hero Gazza will look back on his career on October 4.

The audience will also have the chance to ask the Rangers icon their own questions and there will be an auction.

General admission tickets cost £30, with VIP meet and greet tickets costing £75.

Francis Rossi

Francis Rossi of Status Quo holding a guitar
Francis Rossi will perform Status Quo classics. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The voice of Status Quo will appear at the Alhambra on October 15.

On the night, the 75-year-old will play some of the band’s greatest hits, as well as some deep cuts that have never been played before.

Ticket prices start at £40 and go up to £100.

Tickets for all Alhambra Theatre shows are available through Ticketmaster and the theatre‘s box office.

Conversation