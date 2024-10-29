Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland announces Perth and Dunfermline shows

Comedian and current star of Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland, will take his new show to Perth and Dunfermline next year.

The blind comic will perform his show Yonks! at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday September 21.

He will then appear at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Wednesday September 24.

McCausland has given the show its name because “he’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing stand-up for yonks”.

A regular face on television, the 47-year-old Scouser has become a favourite on shows including QI and Would I Lie to You?

He has become a fan favourite on Strictly, impressing viewers with his fancy footwork despite his disability.

During week five of the show, McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell performed an emotional waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Despite the pair plummeting to the bottom of the leaderboard last weekend, they remain favourites to pick up the Glitter Ball trophy.

McCausland will tour across the UK in 2025 and 2026.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

