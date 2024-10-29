Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland announces Perth and Dunfermline shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris McCausland announces Perth and Dunfermline shows

The Scouse comedian will perform at Perth Concert Hall and Alhambra Theatre.

By Ben MacDonald
Chris McCausland to take Yonks! to Dunfermline
Chris McCausland will perform in Perth and Dunfermline. Image: APA

Comedian and current star of Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland, will take his new show to Perth and Dunfermline next year.

The blind comic will perform his show Yonks! at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday September 21.

He will then appear at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Wednesday September 24.

McCausland has given the show its name because “he’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing stand-up for yonks”.

A regular face on television, the 47-year-old Scouser has become a favourite on shows including QI and Would I Lie to You?

He has become a fan favourite on Strictly, impressing viewers with his fancy footwork despite his disability.

During week five of the show, McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell performed an emotional waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Despite the pair plummeting to the bottom of the leaderboard last weekend, they remain favourites to pick up the Glitter Ball trophy.

The comedian is currently wowing viewers on Strictly Come Dancing. Images: BBC/Guy Levy

McCausland will tour across the UK in 2025 and 2026.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Fife Council has promised Dunfermline residents that this year’s Christmas light switch-on event will be “bigger and better than ever”.

More from Entertainment

Prepare for some jump scares on the Ghosts of Glamis tour. Image: Paul Reid.
Ghosts of Glamis promises a 'Halloween experience like no other'. Did it deliver the…
Gayle explores the creepy Glenfarg railway tunnels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
What happened when I explored the creepy abandoned railway tunnels at Glenfarg?
Kids magazine subscriptions
4 Best kids magazine subscriptions to gift this Christmas
Fiction gift subscriptions
5 Best fiction subscriptions for lovers of great stories
Women's magazine subscriptions
Must-have women's magazine subscriptions to enjoy this autumn
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Simon Fowler Big Interview Picture shows; Simon and Oscar (Ocean Colour Scene) official tour photos. na. Supplied by Image: Bazza Mills Date; Unknown
Ocean Colour Scene's Simon Fowler recalls 'rough-hands' of Dundee girls and fateful Stirling gig
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi
Subscribe to The Scots Magazine today to enjoy entertaining and informative features exploring Scotland’s people, places and culture.
9 Reasons why you should subscribe to this magazine about Scotland
Magazine subscription christmas gift
Gift these inspirational magazine subscriptions this Christmas
Subscribe to bunkered golf magazine
This is the only golf magazine you need right now

Conversation