Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Fife Council says the event will be "bigger and better than ever".

By Ellidh Aitken
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dunfermline’s Christmas light switch-on will take place next month – and we have all you need to know ahead of the event.

The Big Light Switch-On will be held in the city centre on November 17.

Fife Council says the switch-on will be “bigger and better than ever” with a range of activities on offer.

The event will run from 11am to 6.40pm and includes a funfair, artisan market, live entertainment and 5k Santa Dash.

Dunfermline’s Christmas light switch-on will take place in November. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Councillor James Calder, convener of the City of Dunfermline area committee, said: “2024 has been another incredible year for Dunfermline, and we’re excited to cap it off with a festive celebration to remember.

“Come along on Sunday November 17 and join us as we light up the city centre and fill Dunfermline with the joy of the season.”

Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on Santa Dash route

The Santa Dash will start at M&S on Dunfermline High Street at 2pm.

The race will then head down High Street towards the entrance to Pittencrieff Park.

The Santa Dash in 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Those taking part can choose to complete either the High Street dash or longer 5k run with three loops around the park, finishing back at the Glen Gates.

Entries are open for the event with tickets available for £10 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 16.

Who is performing at Dunfermline light switch-on 2024?

Names have yet to be confirmed but live entertainment will be taking place on High Street, Guildhall Street and St Catherine’s Wynd from 1pm.

There will also be “surprise headline acts” performing at the Glen Gates from 5pm.

Other events and attractions

The day will involve a range of events across the city centre.

An artisan craft market will be held on St Catherine’s Wynd from 11am, while there will also be a funfair in Pittencrieff Park from 1pm.

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, assisted by Jamie Tierney and dad Jamie turning on the lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A mascot race will take place from 2.30pm, starting at M&S on High Street.

There will also be a main parade starting from 4.30pm at Viewfield Terrace carpark.

The big lights switch-on is being held at 5pm at the Glen Gates.

Do you need a ticket for Dunfermline Christmas light switch-on?

The event is free to attend, but tickets are needed to enter the Santa Dash.

Conversation