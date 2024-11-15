Dundee’s loan stars: Which Dee is ‘flying’ at lower-league table-toppers?

Dundee’s Premiership players have endured a troublesome start to the season in the top-flight.

They have a weekend off to work on things on the training pitch as international football takes over.

There are, though, a group of young Dees plying their trade in the lower reaches of the SPFL.

Five in total across the Championship, League One and League Two.

How are they getting on?

Courier Sport takes a look.

Charlie Reilly

Reilly joined crisis-hit club Inverness Caledonian Thistle a few weeks before they entered administration in a bid to get over his rotten injury luck.

However, after one match he suffered another hamstring injury and is currently recovering.

Caley Thistle are bottom of League One on -1 points thanks to their 15-point deduction.

Jamie Richardson

Richardson joined the Dundee first team on their pre-season trip to Poland and got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over UEFA Conference League-bound Banik Ostrava.

He made his first team debut at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup before joining Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath in their bid to earn promotion back to the Championship.

However, a poor start saw McIntyre sacked and Richardson has only played three minutes under new bosses Colin Hamilton and David Gold.

Injury has played a large part in that with Richardson out since September but he’s only made four brief substitute appearances so far.

The Red Lichties are currently fourth in League One, two points off leaders Alloa.

Finlay Allan

Eighteen-year-old Allan has had two loan spells already this season.

He originally joined League One Stenhousemuir but saw that move end after just four appearances.

Now he’s at Forfar Athletic where he impressed last season. However, it’s been a tough season at Station Park and manager Ray McKinnon was sacked last weekend.

McKinnon’s last match saw Allan come off the bench and impress in his fourth appearance so far. However, it was too late to save the former Dundee United gaffer’s job.

The Loons are currently rock bottom of the SPFL and head to high-flying Elgin City on Saturday.

Lewis Lorimer

Lorimer joined League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January and has featured seven times for Calum Elliot’s side.

However, the 19-year-old has been out of the team of late.

Lorimer did play a part in the opening goal of an East of Scotland Cup win over Dunbar United in October but has largely been an unused sub since.

This week Bonnyrigg were hit by a six-point deduction due to the pitch at New Dundas Park, which has dropped them down to eighth in the table.

Luke Graham

One loan spell that is certainly seeing a young Dee flourish is Luke Graham at Falkirk.

The Bairns are taking the Championship by storm and are six points clear at the top after just 13 games.

After signing a season-long loan deal, Graham has been a mainstay in John McGlynn’s side.

Graham has played a part in four clean sheets this term, playing every single minute of the last eight matches.

Speaking to the Courier in October, Graham said: “They’ve put a lot of trust in me and that has given me a lot of confidence.

“I think the game-time will be a real benefit for me.

“It’s about those stepping stones to get back to Dundee.”

Graham has earned rave reviews from his team-mates too.

Coll Donaldson has seen Graham take his place while he sits out injured and admitted to former Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry that nobody had noticed too much in a tongue-in-cheek exchange.

“I’m out for six to eight weeks but the new boy from Dundee is flying anyway,” he said on the Open Goal podcast.

“So the gaffer’s not bothered!”

Falkirk face a top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Livingston on Saturday with Graham expected to continue at the heart of the defence.