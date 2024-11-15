Dundee’s loan stars: Which Dee is ‘flying’ at lower-league table-toppers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s loan stars: Which Dee is ‘flying’ at lower-league table-toppers?

The Dark Blues have five players out on loan in the lower leagues.

Dundee's Luke Graham, Finlay Allan and Jamie Richardson are out on loan. Images: SNS
Dundee's Luke Graham, Finlay Allan and Jamie Richardson are out on loan. Images: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s Premiership players have endured a troublesome start to the season in the top-flight.

They have a weekend off to work on things on the training pitch as international football takes over.

There are, though, a group of young Dees plying their trade in the lower reaches of the SPFL.

Five in total across the Championship, League One and League Two.

How are they getting on?

Courier Sport takes a look.

Charlie Reilly

Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly made his Inverness debut at Arbroath last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT

Reilly joined crisis-hit club Inverness Caledonian Thistle a few weeks before they entered administration in a bid to get over his rotten injury luck.

However, after one match he suffered another hamstring injury and is currently recovering.

Caley Thistle are bottom of League One on -1 points thanks to their 15-point deduction.

Jamie Richardson

Jamie Richardson finds the net for Dundee against Banik Ostrava in pre-season. Image: David Young

Richardson joined the Dundee first team on their pre-season trip to Poland and got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over UEFA Conference League-bound Banik Ostrava.

He made his first team debut at Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Cup before joining Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath in their bid to earn promotion back to the Championship.

However, a poor start saw McIntyre sacked and Richardson has only played three minutes under new bosses Colin Hamilton and David Gold.

Injury has played a large part in that with Richardson out since September but he’s only made four brief substitute appearances so far.

The Red Lichties are currently fourth in League One, two points off leaders Alloa.

Finlay Allan

Finlay Allan in action for Dundee B against Dundee United B at Tannadice. Image: David Young
Finlay Allan in action for Dundee B against Dundee United B at Tannadice. Image: David Young

Eighteen-year-old Allan has had two loan spells already this season.

He originally joined League One Stenhousemuir but saw that move end after just four appearances.

Now he’s at Forfar Athletic where he impressed last season. However, it’s been a tough season at Station Park and manager Ray McKinnon was sacked last weekend.

McKinnon’s last match saw Allan come off the bench and impress in his fourth appearance so far. However, it was too late to save the former Dundee United gaffer’s job.

The Loons are currently rock bottom of the SPFL and head to high-flying Elgin City on Saturday.

Lewis Lorimer

Lewis Lorimer
Lewis Lorimer in action for Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Dundee FC

Lorimer joined League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January and has featured seven times for Calum Elliot’s side.

However, the 19-year-old has been out of the team of late.

Lorimer did play a part in the opening goal of an East of Scotland Cup win over Dunbar United in October but has largely been an unused sub since.

This week Bonnyrigg were hit by a six-point deduction due to the pitch at New Dundas Park, which has dropped them down to eighth in the table.

Luke Graham

Dundee's Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee’s Luke Graham takes the game to Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

One loan spell that is certainly seeing a young Dee flourish is Luke Graham at Falkirk.

The Bairns are taking the Championship by storm and are six points clear at the top after just 13 games.

After signing a season-long loan deal, Graham has been a mainstay in John McGlynn’s side.

Graham has played a part in four clean sheets this term, playing every single minute of the last eight matches.

Speaking to the Courier in October, Graham said: “They’ve put a lot of trust in me and that has given me a lot of confidence.

“I think the game-time will be a real benefit for me.

“It’s about those stepping stones to get back to Dundee.”

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United in August. Image: SNS
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut for Dundee against rivals Dundee United in August. Image: SNS

Graham has earned rave reviews from his team-mates too.

Coll Donaldson has seen Graham take his place while he sits out injured and admitted to former Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry that nobody had noticed too much in a tongue-in-cheek exchange.

“I’m out for six to eight weeks but the new boy from Dundee is flying anyway,” he said on the Open Goal podcast.

“So the gaffer’s not bothered!”

Falkirk face a top-of-the-table clash at second-placed Livingston on Saturday with Graham expected to continue at the heart of the defence.

Conversation