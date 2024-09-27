Why Dundee kid ended League One loan deal to join Forfar Athletic

Ray McKinnon will have two Dundee kids to call on this season as he bids to pull Forfar Athletic up the League Two table.

The Loons are rock bottom of the SPFL, though only trail Edinburgh City and Stranraer on goal difference.

The Angus outfit earned their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Stranraer 2-1 at home with Rayan Mohammed, on loan from Dundee, a late sub.

Former Dee kids Matty Allan and Josh Skelly started that game, too.

They will be joined by Finlay Allan, who agreed a season-long loan deal just a day after he ended a similar agreement at Stenhousemuir.

Allan enjoyed a positive spell with Forfar last season, playing 13 times and providing two assists.

In announcing the deal, Forfar said: “Finlay impressed Loons bosses last season with his direct play and physical aptitude.

“All at the club are looking forward to him pulling on a sky blue shirt once again.”

Why did Stenhousemuir loan end?

Allan is back at League Two level after a short spell with last season’s champions Stenhousemuir.

However, the move into League One didn’t work out as hoped with the Dee youngster making just one start and three short sub appearances.

The deal with Gary Naysmith’s men ended on Wednesday before Allan swiftly joined Forfar ahead of the loan window closing at the end of this month.

Stenhousemuir revealed the reason for his departure from Ochilview.

A Stenny statement said: “Finlay Allan has returned to his parent club Dundee, ending his temporary loan to Stenhousemuir FC.

“Finlay was unlikely to accumulate the number of competitive minutes originally planned.

“All parties agreed that a decision at this point would be most beneficial with the loan window still open.

“Everyone at Stenhousemuir wishes Finlay all the best with his future career.”

Allan could make his Forfar debut this weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose, possibly against Dens team-mate Lewis Lorimer who joined the Rose in the summer.