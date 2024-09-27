Why Dundee kid ended League One loan deal to join Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee kid ended League One loan deal to join Forfar Athletic

The 18-year-old will spend the season at Station Park.

By George Cran
Finlay Allan in action for Dundee in 2023. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Finlay Allan in action for Dundee in 2023. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Ray McKinnon will have two Dundee kids to call on this season as he bids to pull Forfar Athletic up the League Two table.

The Loons are rock bottom of the SPFL, though only trail Edinburgh City and Stranraer on goal difference.

The Angus outfit earned their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Stranraer 2-1 at home with Rayan Mohammed, on loan from Dundee, a late sub.

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

Former Dee kids Matty Allan and Josh Skelly started that game, too.

They will be joined by Finlay Allan, who agreed a season-long loan deal just a day after he ended a similar agreement at Stenhousemuir.

Allan enjoyed a positive spell with Forfar last season, playing 13 times and providing two assists.

In announcing the deal, Forfar said: “Finlay impressed Loons bosses last season with his direct play and physical aptitude.

“All at the club are looking forward to him pulling on a sky blue shirt once again.”

Why did Stenhousemuir loan end?

Allan is back at League Two level after a short spell with last season’s champions Stenhousemuir.

However, the move into League One didn’t work out as hoped with the Dee youngster making just one start and three short sub appearances.

The deal with Gary Naysmith’s men ended on Wednesday before Allan swiftly joined Forfar ahead of the loan window closing at the end of this month.

Finlay Allan spent a short time on loan ay Stenhousemuir. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee’s Finlay Allan spent a short time on loan at Stenhousemuir. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Stenhousemuir revealed the reason for his departure from Ochilview.

A Stenny statement said: “Finlay Allan has returned to his parent club Dundee, ending his temporary loan to Stenhousemuir FC.

“Finlay was unlikely to accumulate the number of competitive minutes originally planned.

“All parties agreed that a decision at this point would be most beneficial with the loan window still open.

“Everyone at Stenhousemuir wishes Finlay all the best with his future career.”

Allan could make his Forfar debut this weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose, possibly against Dens team-mate Lewis Lorimer who joined the Rose in the summer.

