Car crashes through railings near Dundee Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Car crashes through railings near Dundee Waterfront

A taxi driver who was parked nearby said he heard a "mighty bang".

By James Simpson & Lindsey Hamilton
The car crashed through barriers on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied
The car crashed through barriers on Riverside Drive. Image: Supplied

A car has crashed through railings near Dundee Waterfront.

The vehicle smashed into the metal barrier on Riverside Drive, near the Premier Inn hotel, at 10am on Friday.

Gregor Ross, a taxi driver who was parked at the railway station, said: “I heard a mighty bang.

“I got out the car and saw the vehicle had gone through the barrier.

Lane closed after crash on Riverside Drive

“I dialled 999. One police vehicle is in attendance at the moment.

“I just hope the person is OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance and one lane is currently closed eastbound.”

It comes after a crash near the same location in May this year.

More from Dundee

Hannah Laing will host doof in the Park next year
10,000 tickets sold for Dundee dance festival in one hour as Hannah Laing thanks…
Trees being cut down at Heron Rise. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Council cutting down trees in bid to prevent flooding near Dundee homes hit by…
Lochee Park.
Dundee Celtic could be expelled from Scottish Youth Cup over alleged crowd trouble
B&Q on Kings Cross Road in Dundee
Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q
Police helicopter as seen from Dundee Law.
Why a police helicopter has been circling above Dundee
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee roots to shake up Dundee by-election on home…
8
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate
15
A view of Dundee from Fife.
Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend
Hannah Laing discusses doof in the Park
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ Hannah Laing reveals ticket numbers for dance festival as 'mind blown'…
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to 'chaotic' roadworks
6

Conversation