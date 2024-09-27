Car crashes through railings near Dundee Waterfront

A car has crashed through railings near Dundee Waterfront.

The vehicle smashed into the metal barrier on Riverside Drive, near the Premier Inn hotel, at 10am on Friday.

Gregor Ross, a taxi driver who was parked at the railway station, said: “I heard a mighty bang.

“I got out the car and saw the vehicle had gone through the barrier.

Lane closed after crash on Riverside Drive

“I dialled 999. One police vehicle is in attendance at the moment.

“I just hope the person is OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, we were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance and one lane is currently closed eastbound.”

It comes after a crash near the same location in May this year.