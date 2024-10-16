Dundee ‘gutted’ as injury woe strikes again for Charlie Reilly on loan at Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘gutted’ as injury woe strikes again for Charlie Reilly on loan at Inverness

Courier Sport reveals Dee team news for the weekend trip to Motherwell.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly distraught on the sidelines after picking up another injury at the start of this season. Image: SNS

Dundee are “gutted” to see Charlie Reilly pick up yet another hamstring injury while on loan at Inverness.

The talented forward hasn’t had injury troubles to seek since stepping into full-time football with the Dee last summer.

After making the big jump from League Two, Reilly played seven times in the Premiership last term.

After a number of injuries, he’d go out on loan to Arbroath in the Championship but once more injury curtailed his chances at Gayfield.

This season began in similar fashion with a hamstring injury on the opening day at Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, recovered from that he was sent on loan to League Two to admin-threatened Inverness to gain much-needed game time.

Charlie Reilly
Dundee winger Charlie Reilly moved on loan to Inverness and made his debut at Arbroath. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT

Following one appearance, though, injury has struck once more.

“Charlie Reilly has picked up an injury,” said Tony Docherty.

“I wouldn’t want to put a timescale on things. It is another hamstring injury.

“I am gutted for the boy.

“He just seems to get to a stage and he breaks down again.

“We will work with him and strengthen him.

“He will hopefully get back and get games but it is a bit of a setback for Charlie.

“It is tough and it will test his resolve but we are all in this together. We’ve brought him back and all the boys are around him.

“We are a bit of a family and we will all look after him.

“He knows he will be better for it.”

Team news

Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Jordan McGhee has missed the last two games. Image: Shutterstock

This weekend’s clash will see Dundee without the suspended Mo Sylla at Motherwell.

Courier Sport took a look at what the Frenchman brings to the side and how he might be replaced.

The Dark Blues are awaiting a scan on Jordan McGhee to determine if he will be able to return in time for the weekend.

Definitely out is Joe Shaughnessy as he continues recovery from a long-term knee injury.

