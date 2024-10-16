Dundee ‘gutted’ as injury woe strikes again for Charlie Reilly on loan at Inverness

Dundee are “gutted” to see Charlie Reilly pick up yet another hamstring injury while on loan at Inverness.

The talented forward hasn’t had injury troubles to seek since stepping into full-time football with the Dee last summer.

After making the big jump from League Two, Reilly played seven times in the Premiership last term.

After a number of injuries, he’d go out on loan to Arbroath in the Championship but once more injury curtailed his chances at Gayfield.

This season began in similar fashion with a hamstring injury on the opening day at Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, recovered from that he was sent on loan to League Two to admin-threatened Inverness to gain much-needed game time.

Following one appearance, though, injury has struck once more.

“Charlie Reilly has picked up an injury,” said Tony Docherty.

“I wouldn’t want to put a timescale on things. It is another hamstring injury.

“I am gutted for the boy.

“He just seems to get to a stage and he breaks down again.

“We will work with him and strengthen him.

“He will hopefully get back and get games but it is a bit of a setback for Charlie.

“It is tough and it will test his resolve but we are all in this together. We’ve brought him back and all the boys are around him.

“We are a bit of a family and we will all look after him.

“He knows he will be better for it.”

Team news

This weekend’s clash will see Dundee without the suspended Mo Sylla at Motherwell.

Courier Sport took a look at what the Frenchman brings to the side and how he might be replaced.

The Dark Blues are awaiting a scan on Jordan McGhee to determine if he will be able to return in time for the weekend.

Definitely out is Joe Shaughnessy as he continues recovery from a long-term knee injury.