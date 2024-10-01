Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly joins League One side in turmoil and primed for administration

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly has joined Inverness Caley Thistle on loan until January.

But the move comes as the Highland club – managed by former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson – braces itself for administration after a bid to secure lifeline investment failed.

Our sister title The Press and Journal understands the League One club stand to lose £1.2million this season, with significant cash needed before the end of the year.

Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage, a consultant for the club in recent months, has been trying to find a buyer.

But it appears administration is now inevitable, with contact already made with BDO, the accountancy firm who oversaw the liquidation of Rangers.

Uncertainty in Highlands

After 22-year-old Reilly’s Inverness announcement, one Caley fan wrote: “Not being funny, a loan player isn’t exactly what we’re concerned about today.

“By all means, welcome to the club, but we want info.”

Another added: “Cheers for talking about the bigger picture right now.”

And one Inverness supporter asked: “Will we make it to January?”

The situation means former Albion Rovers star Reilly and his new team-mates – including on-loan Tangerines goalie Jack Newman – could face an uncertain few months.

Dundee FC wrote on X: “Everyone at the club wishes Charlie all the very best for his time at Inverness.”