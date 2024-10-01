Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly joins League One side in turmoil and primed for administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly joins League One side in turmoil and primed for administration

The club is braced for administration after a bid to secure lifeline investment failed.

By Marc Deanie
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly has joined Inverness Caley Thistle on loan until January.

But the move comes as the Highland club – managed by former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson – braces itself for administration after a bid to secure lifeline investment failed.

Our sister title The Press and Journal understands the League One club stand to lose £1.2million this season, with significant cash needed before the end of the year.

Former Inverness chairman Alan Savage, a consultant for the club in recent months, has been trying to find a buyer.

But it appears administration is now inevitable, with contact already made with BDO, the accountancy firm who oversaw the liquidation of Rangers.

Uncertainty in Highlands

After 22-year-old Reilly’s Inverness announcement, one Caley fan wrote: “Not being funny, a loan player isn’t exactly what we’re concerned about today.

“By all means, welcome to the club, but we want info.”

Another added: “Cheers for talking about the bigger picture right now.”

And one Inverness supporter asked: “Will we make it to January?”

The situation means former Albion Rovers star Reilly and his new team-mates – including on-loan Tangerines goalie Jack Newman – could face an uncertain few months.

Dundee FC wrote on X: “Everyone at the club wishes Charlie all the very best for his time at Inverness.”

