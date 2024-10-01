Victoria Beckham’s hairdresser says Fife College gave his career a head start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victoria Beckham’s hairdresser says Fife College gave his career a head start

Celebrity hair stylist Sean Donaldson has been inducted into the Fife College Hall of Fame.

By Claire Warrender
Celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson, who trained at Fife College in Kirkcaldy
Sean Donaldson started out at Fife College in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife College.

Victoria Beckham’s hairdresser has credited Fife College with giving him a head start in the industry.

The former Spice Girl is just one of Sean Donaldson’s celebrity clients at his Miami Beach salon in Florida.

Sean has styled the hair of Victoria Beckham, pictured with husband David. Image: Richard Young/Shutterstock

The Fifer also gave Sir Richard Branson his anti-gravity haircut hours before the entrepreneur’s 2021 space expedition.

And he has taught and influenced thousands of hairdressers across the world.

However, it all started at Kirkcaldy Technical College, now known as Fife College.

And as he was inducted into the institution’s hall of fame this week, he reflected on his remarkable career and offered advice to students.

Fife College was ‘absolute foundation of my career’

Sean said: “I loved my time at Fife College, Kirkcaldy Technical College as it was then.

“And despite being known as a jokester in the class, I always had a clear vision of what I wanted to achieve.

“I always knew I wanted to be a hairdresser and my dream was to work for Vidal Sassoon.

Sean Donaldson trained at Fife College in Kirkcaldy
Fife College campus in Kirkcaldy, where it all began for celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

“College gave me the technical and people skills to move forward with confidence.

“It was the absolute foundation of my career and creative life.”

Sean’s dream of working for Vidal Sassoon came true when he joined as an apprentice in 1989.

He became the youngest salon manager at 25.

And he served as the face of Vidal Sassoon’s global product brand across Australia and Asia, appearing on billboards and TV commercials.

Richard Branson’s haircut

Now a fixture in Miami Beach, his salon is recognised as a premier hairdressing destination.

And his career has been filled with memorable moments – including styling the hair of Richard Branson and his family on Necker Island.

Richard Branson after celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson gave him a modern look for space.

Speaking to People magazine before Sir Richard went into space, Sean spoke of how he gave him a “more modern yet rugged-classic look”.

He said: “The eyes of the world were going to be on him.

“He wanted it to be sharper round the sides and the back, tailored yet loose. Yet still recognisably Richard Branson.”

Celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson’s tips for success

Meanwhile, Sean’s advice to today’s students is simple.

“Believe in yourself and set goals,” he said.

“Don’t be distracted by the opinions of others.

“Be kind, aim high and remember that positive thoughts bring positive results.”

Sean’s induction into the Fife College Hall of Fame coincides with the college’s 125th anniversary.

The college now has 17,000 students across five campuses in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven and Rosyth.

