Victoria Beckham’s hairdresser says Fife College gave his career a head start

Victoria Beckham’s hairdresser has credited Fife College with giving him a head start in the industry.

The former Spice Girl is just one of Sean Donaldson’s celebrity clients at his Miami Beach salon in Florida.

The Fifer also gave Sir Richard Branson his anti-gravity haircut hours before the entrepreneur’s 2021 space expedition.

And he has taught and influenced thousands of hairdressers across the world.

However, it all started at Kirkcaldy Technical College, now known as Fife College.

And as he was inducted into the institution’s hall of fame this week, he reflected on his remarkable career and offered advice to students.

Fife College was ‘absolute foundation of my career’

Sean said: “I loved my time at Fife College, Kirkcaldy Technical College as it was then.

“And despite being known as a jokester in the class, I always had a clear vision of what I wanted to achieve.

“I always knew I wanted to be a hairdresser and my dream was to work for Vidal Sassoon.

“College gave me the technical and people skills to move forward with confidence.

“It was the absolute foundation of my career and creative life.”

Sean’s dream of working for Vidal Sassoon came true when he joined as an apprentice in 1989.

He became the youngest salon manager at 25.

And he served as the face of Vidal Sassoon’s global product brand across Australia and Asia, appearing on billboards and TV commercials.

Richard Branson’s haircut

Now a fixture in Miami Beach, his salon is recognised as a premier hairdressing destination.

And his career has been filled with memorable moments – including styling the hair of Richard Branson and his family on Necker Island.

Speaking to People magazine before Sir Richard went into space, Sean spoke of how he gave him a “more modern yet rugged-classic look”.

He said: “The eyes of the world were going to be on him.

“He wanted it to be sharper round the sides and the back, tailored yet loose. Yet still recognisably Richard Branson.”

Celebrity hairdresser Sean Donaldson’s tips for success

Meanwhile, Sean’s advice to today’s students is simple.

“Believe in yourself and set goals,” he said.

“Don’t be distracted by the opinions of others.

“Be kind, aim high and remember that positive thoughts bring positive results.”

Sean’s induction into the Fife College Hall of Fame coincides with the college’s 125th anniversary.

The college now has 17,000 students across five campuses in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Leven and Rosyth.