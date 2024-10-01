Tickets to Stirlingshire Bonfire Night events go on sale

With Bonfire Night just around the corner, communities are already preparing to celebrate.

On November 5, families will enjoy the warmth of roaring fires and the spectacle of fireworks.

With many popular events certain to sell out quickly, we’ve rounded up all of the Bonfire Night displays in Stirling and the surrounding area.

Bridge of Allan Fireworks

Stirling and Bridge of Allan Round Table have been putting on a Bonfire Night display for more than 40 years and this year is no different.

Bring family and friends to enjoy a firework display, a towering bonfire and food stalls.

The event, held at Strathallan Games Park in Bridge of Allan, will welcome locals from 6pm.

While there is no car parking at the site, vehicles can be left at Stirling University.

Early bird tickets are up for grabs between October 1 and 22.

A family ticket is £15, while adult prices are £6 and those aged five to £16 will cost £3.

The profits are donated to local causes.

Briarlands Farm Bonfire Night

Briarlands Farm, near Blair Drummond, is hosting its popular Bonfire Night event once again.

The event, which is usually sold out, takes place on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 5pm.

Locals can roast marshmallows over the fire, wave about glowsticks and enjoy food and drink from the café.

There will be no fireworks due to the close proximity of animals.

Tickets are priced at £4 and went on sale at 10am on October 1.

Killearn Community Fireworks Night

The annual Family Charity Fireworks and Bonfire Extravaganza will dazzle Killearn once again.

The Glebe, which is the field behind Killearn Village Hall, will welcome dozens on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 7pm with the event starting at 7.30pm.

Attendees are advised to arrive early to find suitable parking.

Entry is by cash donation. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Consumption of alcohol is not permitted. Fireworks and sparklers should not be brought.

