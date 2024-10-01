Tickets to Stirlingshire Bonfire Night events go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tickets to Stirlingshire Bonfire Night events go on sale

Tickets for the popular Bridge of Allan Fireworks and Briarlands Farm Bonfire Night are on sale now.

Anstruther Fireworks Night. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media
By Isla Glen

With Bonfire Night just around the corner, communities are already preparing to celebrate.

On November 5, families will enjoy the warmth of roaring fires and the spectacle of fireworks.

With many popular events certain to sell out quickly, we’ve rounded up all of the Bonfire Night displays in Stirling and the surrounding area.

Bridge of Allan Fireworks

Families enjoying Bonfire Night in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Stirling and Bridge of Allan Round Table have been putting on a Bonfire Night display for more than 40 years and this year is no different.

Bring family and friends to enjoy a firework display, a towering bonfire and food stalls.

The event, held at Strathallan Games Park in Bridge of Allan, will welcome locals from 6pm.

While there is no car parking at the site, vehicles can be left at Stirling University.

Early bird tickets are up for grabs between October 1 and 22.

A family ticket is £15, while adult prices are £6 and those aged five to £16 will cost £3.

The profits are donated to local causes.

Briarlands Farm Bonfire Night

Briarlands Farm. Image: DC Thomson

Briarlands Farm, near Blair Drummond, is hosting its popular Bonfire Night event once again.

The event, which is usually sold out, takes place on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 5pm.

Locals can roast marshmallows over the fire, wave about glowsticks and enjoy food and drink from the café.

There will be no fireworks due to the close proximity of animals.

Tickets are priced at £4 and went on sale at 10am on October 1.

Killearn Community Fireworks Night

Fireworks will light up the sky. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The annual Family Charity Fireworks and Bonfire Extravaganza will dazzle Killearn once again.

The Glebe, which is the field behind Killearn Village Hall, will welcome dozens on Sunday November 3.

Gates open at 7pm with the event starting at 7.30pm.

Attendees are advised to arrive early to find suitable parking.

Entry is by cash donation. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Consumption of alcohol is not permitted. Fireworks and sparklers should not be brought.

Let us know about any other Bonfire Night events in Stirling by contacting isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

