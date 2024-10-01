Man, 18, charged after two teenagers died in Stirling crash

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a Stirling crash in which two teenagers died.

The crash, which involved a car and a HGV, happened on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and the Greencornhills Roundabout on March 17.

Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, died following the collision.

Both were back seat passengers in the black Vauxhall Corsa which collided with an HGV.

The front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, was also taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The 18-year-old man, the driver of the car, has been arrested and charged.

Police say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.