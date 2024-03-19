Teens who died in Stirling crash named by Police

The two teenagers who died after a crash in Stirling have been named.

Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, died after a collision on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout on Sunday.

Both were back seat passengers in the black Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a HGV at around 3.50pm.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, was released from hospital with minor injuries.

Family tribute to teen who died in Stirling crash

In a statement, Kyle’s family said: “Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.

“He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues.

“The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident.”

The driver of the HGV, a 29-year-old man, was not injured in Sunday’s collision.

He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.

Police appeal after fatal Stirling crash

Officers are appealing for information following the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden’s families and friends at this difficult time.

“We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 2165 of March 17.