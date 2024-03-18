Two teenagers dead and third fighting for life after Stirling crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two teenagers dead and third fighting for life after Stirling crash

A lorry driver was arrested and released following the collision.

By Chloe Burrell
A91 in Stirling.
The crash took place on the A91 in Stirling. Image: Supplied by Stephanie McNab

Two teenagers have died and a third is fighting for his life following a crash in Stirling.

A Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV were involved in the collision on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout at around 3.50pm on Sunday.

The back seat passengers of the Corsa, two males aged 17 and 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition remains critical.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.

Lorry driver, 29, arrested and released after Stirling crash

The 29-year-old male driver of the HGV was not injured.

He was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place and reopened at around 2.40am on Monday.

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident and their families and friends at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer support as our investigation progresses.

Police in hunt for ‘vital’ information after two teenagers die in Stirling crash

“It’s vital we establish exactly what happened here and I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact us.

“Regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2165 of March 17.

