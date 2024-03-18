Two teenagers dead and third fighting for life after Stirling crash

Two teenagers have died and a third is fighting for his life following a crash in Stirling.

A Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV were involved in the collision on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout at around 3.50pm on Sunday.

The back seat passengers of the Corsa, two males aged 17 and 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old male driver was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition remains critical.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later released.

Lorry driver, 29, arrested and released after Stirling crash

The 29-year-old male driver of the HGV was not injured.

He was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation to take place and reopened at around 2.40am on Monday.

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “My thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident and their families and friends at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer support as our investigation progresses.

“It’s vital we establish exactly what happened here and I’m appealing to anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact us.

“Regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2165 of March 17.