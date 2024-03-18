Police in forensics suits descend on Fife property

Police in forensics suits have descended on a property in Fife.

Emergency services are attending the incident on West High Street in Buckhaven.

Locals have spotted at least five police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

Officers wearing white forensics suits have been going in and out of a property.

One West High Street resident said she saw police arriving shortly after 9am on Monday.

She said: “Out of nowhere arrived five or six police vans as well as a number of unmarked police cars just after 9am.

“They parked across the road, blocking the area off.

Police officers ‘wearing respirators’ at Buckhaven incident

“Then officers put tape across the street.

“I also saw an ambulance turn up a short time later.

“Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers were going in and out of the house.

“Then the forensics team in white suits and masks went inside.

“They have been entering and leaving all morning.

“Several of them were wearing respirators.”

Another resident in the town told The Courier: “I saw them coming out the police station earlier.

“There were five police vans, an ambulance and five CID cars and they’ve blocked West High Street.

“It looks like they were preparing for something nasty.

“There are eight or nine people in white suits and it looks like they’re up in the loft as well.

“There’s somebody sitting in one of the police vans in handcuffs.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow