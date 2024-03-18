Police in forensics suits descend on Fife property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police in forensics suits descend on Fife property

Emergency services are at the incident on West High Street in Buckhaven.

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson

Police in forensics suits have descended on a property in Fife.

Emergency services are attending the incident on West High Street in Buckhaven.

Locals have spotted at least five police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

Officers wearing white forensics suits have been going in and out of a property.

The street was busy with police. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forensics officers bagging up evidence. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One West High Street resident said she saw police arriving shortly after 9am on Monday.

She said: “Out of nowhere arrived five or six police vans as well as a number of unmarked police cars just after 9am.

“They parked across the road, blocking the area off.

Police officers ‘wearing respirators’ at Buckhaven incident

“Then officers put tape across the street.

“I also saw an ambulance turn up a short time later.

“Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers were going in and out of the house.

“Then the forensics team in white suits and masks went inside.

Police were seen entering a house on West High Street in Buckhaven. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“They have been entering and leaving all morning.

“Several of them were wearing respirators.”

Another resident in the town told The Courier: “I saw them coming out the police station earlier.

“There were five police vans, an ambulance and five CID cars and they’ve blocked West High Street.

Officers gathered outside the property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It looks like they were preparing for something nasty.

“There are eight or nine people in white suits and it looks like they’re up in the loft as well.

“There’s somebody sitting in one of the police vans in handcuffs.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

