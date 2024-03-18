Postman reported after ‘having a pee’ in Broughty Ferry man’s garden

A postman has been reported to his bosses after claims he had a pee in a Broughty Ferry man’s garden.

A security camera outside Ewan Gibson’s house appeared to capture the Royal Mail worker relieving himself outside the property while carrying a bag of mail.

The exact location and time of the incident has not been revealed.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Ewan, 44, said he was “horrified” to see what had taken place.

He said: “I was like, ‘Why is there someone standing in my garden?’

“So I looked closer and was horrified when I saw what it was.

“It feels like an invasion because it was right in my back garden.”

The father-of-one added: “If I don’t get a decent response from Royal Mail then a report to the police is another possible avenue.”

Royal Mail confirmed the incident is being looked into.

A spokesman said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times.

“This incident has been raised with local management.”