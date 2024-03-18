Postman reported after ‘having a pee’ in Broughty Ferry man’s garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Postman reported after ‘having a pee’ in Broughty Ferry man’s garden

Royal Mail bosses are looking into the incident.

By James Simpson
Royal Mail is investigating the incident. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Royal Mail is investigating the incident. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A postman has been reported to his bosses after claims he had a pee in a Broughty Ferry man’s garden.

A security camera outside Ewan Gibson’s house appeared to capture the Royal Mail worker relieving himself outside the property while carrying a bag of mail.

The exact location and time of the incident has not been revealed.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Ewan, 44, said he was “horrified” to see what had taken place.

He said: “I was like, ‘Why is there someone standing in my garden?’

Broughty Ferry man ‘horrified’ as postman pees in garden

“So I looked closer and was horrified when I saw what it was.

“It feels like an invasion because it was right in my back garden.”

The father-of-one added: “If I don’t get a decent response from Royal Mail then a report to the police is another possible avenue.”

Royal Mail confirmed the incident is being looked into.

A spokesman said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times.

“This incident has been raised with local management.”

