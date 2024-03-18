Hearing date for Dundee stadium application revealed as process moves into next phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hearing date for Dundee stadium application revealed as process moves into next phase

The owners of the Dark Blues plan to build a 12,500-seat arena at Camperdown Park.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young

Dundee have learned the hearing date for their planning application to begin building their new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The Dark Blues submitted their planning permission in principle application for the 12,500-seater arena in February.

The move from their current home at Dens Park to ‘New Campy’, as it has been dubbed by fans, will transform the fortunes of the club says managing director John Nelms.

The consultation period for the plans ended over the weekend with the process now moving on to the next stage.

And Nelms has revealed there is a hearing date now set for later in the year.

“The stadium plans are great,” Nelms told YouTube channel Footy Adventures following the postponement of Sunday’s home clash with Rangers.

New image of the front of proposed Dundee FC Camperdown stadium. Image: Dundee FC

“Right now, planning in principle is in with Dundee City Council.

“We have a hearing date now on August 12, I believe.

“So far, most of the consultees coming back to us are very, very positive.

“We are in good shape going forward.”

When?

Nelms hasn’t been shy at setting ambitious targets for when work will begin at the new site.

However, he wasn’t keen to put a date on when things might get going once they get the green light to start building.

3D image of new Dundee FC stadium. Image: Dundee FC

“That’s a hard one,” he added when asked when the club would be in their new home.

“I always push to get things done as fast as possible.

“I feel if I don’t push like that then it will continue to (be drawn) out.

“Right now it’s with the city council and once we hear back from them we can really get going.”

The goal

An overview of the plans. 1 – stadium; 2 – hotel/restaurant; 3 – training centre; 4 – crematorium; 5 – Ice Arena expansion; 6 – housing development. Image: Dundee FC

And what difference will it make to the Dark Blues?

“We don’t have the ability to do anything other than football (right now),” Nelms added.

“So this entire area (Dens Park) is only working maybe 18, 25 times a year out of 365 days.

“The new facility allows us to have multiple forms of income to help support the organisation.

“That’s what we want to do. That’s the goal.”

More from Dundee FC

Muddy Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's embarrassing pitch problem risks undermining huge strides made
3
Paul Watson: Montrose's long-serving, title-winning hero. Images: SNS
Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of…
Panini stickers showing Dundee FC strikers Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright
Are Tommy Coyne and Keith Wright Dundee FC's greatest strike partnership?
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
'Should start deducting us points' - Dundee fans react to Rangers call-off
8
Dundee boss Tony Docherty leaves the Dens Park pitch after the Rangers game was postponed. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Rangers postponement as he reveals Dark Blues wanted…
Don Robertson carries out pitch inspection at Dens ahead of Rangers game being called off. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group
Don Robertson explains why he called off Dundee v Rangers as Sky Sports pundit…
3
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers 'angered' over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee chief John Nelms reacts as Rangers game at Dens OFF following 2 pitch…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Rangers IN DOUBT after 2 pitch inspections called
Dara Costelloe of Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
Dara Costelloe identifies ONLY thing missing from top six hopefuls Dundee's season ahead of…

Conversation