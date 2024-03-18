Hearing date for Dundee stadium application revealed as process moves into next phase

Dundee have learned the hearing date for their planning application to begin building their new stadium at Camperdown Park.

The Dark Blues submitted their planning permission in principle application for the 12,500-seater arena in February.

The move from their current home at Dens Park to ‘New Campy’, as it has been dubbed by fans, will transform the fortunes of the club says managing director John Nelms.

The consultation period for the plans ended over the weekend with the process now moving on to the next stage.

And Nelms has revealed there is a hearing date now set for later in the year.

“The stadium plans are great,” Nelms told YouTube channel Footy Adventures following the postponement of Sunday’s home clash with Rangers.

“Right now, planning in principle is in with Dundee City Council.

“We have a hearing date now on August 12, I believe.

“So far, most of the consultees coming back to us are very, very positive.

“We are in good shape going forward.”

When?

Nelms hasn’t been shy at setting ambitious targets for when work will begin at the new site.

However, he wasn’t keen to put a date on when things might get going once they get the green light to start building.

“That’s a hard one,” he added when asked when the club would be in their new home.

“I always push to get things done as fast as possible.

“I feel if I don’t push like that then it will continue to (be drawn) out.

“Right now it’s with the city council and once we hear back from them we can really get going.”

The goal

And what difference will it make to the Dark Blues?

“We don’t have the ability to do anything other than football (right now),” Nelms added.

“So this entire area (Dens Park) is only working maybe 18, 25 times a year out of 365 days.

“The new facility allows us to have multiple forms of income to help support the organisation.

“That’s what we want to do. That’s the goal.”