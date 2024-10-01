Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

Caleb Ferguson is accused of stabbing to death Mr Rae, 20, at a flat in Perth.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae died in Perth in April last year. Image: Supplied.

The trial of a man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth has begun.

Caleb Ferguson is alleged to have stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death last April.

After being selected on Monday, a jury is due to begin hearing evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ferguson, 20, is alleged to have murdered Mr Rae by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife at an address in South Methven Street on April 8 last year.

He is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by telling Scottish Ambulance Service staff he did not know how Mr Rae sustained his injuries.

He is also said to have changed his clothing and travelled to Arbroath, where he apparently told two police officers he had been socialising in the Angus town at the time of Mr Rae’s death.

Prosecutors say this was an attempt to destroy evidence and establish an alibi.

Ferguson – who also goes by the name Nicoll – is also said to have behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards the police officers.

The alleged offences took place at South Methven Street, a property in the city’s Bute Drive and Arbroath police station on April 8 and 9.

Further charges

Ferguson is also alleged to have assaulted a second man on the same day it is claimed he killed Cameron Rae.

Tyler Cheape was allegedly attacked on Perth’s Mill Street, with Ferguson accused of shouting, swearing, challenging him to a fight, struggling with him and repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

A final charge alleges Ferguson made a call on March 27 this year to Brett Ferguson in which he repeatedly told him to intimidate another person in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Tributes to Cameron Rae

Cameron – known to family as Cammy – was a dedicated Rangers fan and the Old Firm crowd gave a 20th minute round of applause at the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 30.

A fundraiser to pay for Mr Rae’s funeral more than trebled its £5,000 target.

Mr Rae’s mother told The Courier at the time: “Cameron was a total clown but a good, funny one.

“The whole of Perth is hurting.”

In a post on social media, she said: “Fly high my boy. We were so, so proud of you son.

“I will always love you my wee cheeky Cammy.

“You were just a big lump of fun, always wanting a carry on.”

His death also sparked an anti-knives campaign.

The Courier will be following the murder trial throughout. Check our dedicated page for updates.

