Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth

The trial of a man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth has begun.

Caleb Ferguson is alleged to have stabbed 20-year-old Mr Rae to death last April.

After being selected on Monday, a jury is due to begin hearing evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ferguson, 20, is alleged to have murdered Mr Rae by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife at an address in South Methven Street on April 8 last year.

He is further accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by telling Scottish Ambulance Service staff he did not know how Mr Rae sustained his injuries.

He is also said to have changed his clothing and travelled to Arbroath, where he apparently told two police officers he had been socialising in the Angus town at the time of Mr Rae’s death.

Prosecutors say this was an attempt to destroy evidence and establish an alibi.

Ferguson – who also goes by the name Nicoll – is also said to have behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards the police officers.

The alleged offences took place at South Methven Street, a property in the city’s Bute Drive and Arbroath police station on April 8 and 9.

Further charges

Ferguson is also alleged to have assaulted a second man on the same day it is claimed he killed Cameron Rae.

Tyler Cheape was allegedly attacked on Perth’s Mill Street, with Ferguson accused of shouting, swearing, challenging him to a fight, struggling with him and repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

A final charge alleges Ferguson made a call on March 27 this year to Brett Ferguson in which he repeatedly told him to intimidate another person in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Tributes to Cameron Rae

Cameron – known to family as Cammy – was a dedicated Rangers fan and the Old Firm crowd gave a 20th minute round of applause at the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 30.

A fundraiser to pay for Mr Rae’s funeral more than trebled its £5,000 target.

Mr Rae’s mother told The Courier at the time: “Cameron was a total clown but a good, funny one.

“The whole of Perth is hurting.”

In a post on social media, she said: “Fly high my boy. We were so, so proud of you son.

“I will always love you my wee cheeky Cammy.

“You were just a big lump of fun, always wanting a carry on.”

His death also sparked an anti-knives campaign.

The Courier will be following the murder trial throughout. Check our dedicated page for updates.