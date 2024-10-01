EXCLUSIVE: Oasis ticket website accessed by Scottish Government devices nearly 10,000 times

Scottish Government devices were used to access the Oasis Ticketmaster website nearly 10,000 times on the day tickets went on sale, The Courier can reveal.

Eager fans inside the government used official laptops and mobiles to visit the web pages for the Scottish leg of Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reunion tour.

Government servers clocked a total of 9,078 hits to the pages where tickets for the three Edinburgh dates could be purchased on August 31.

The figures come after SNP health chief Neil Gray admitted he had joined to queue for the tickets while chairing a panel discussing Alzheimer’s disease at his party’s annual conference.

He conceded he was attempting to purchase tickets during the meeting after initially branding the claim “total nonsense”.

The data released to The Courier under Freedom of Information laws showed 1,014 visit to the main Ticketmaster Oasis page.

The August 8 2025 date at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium was the most popular among government staff, with 3,263 visits.

A total of 2,302 visits were recorded for August 9 and 2,499 were recorded for August 12.

It is not known how many individual civil servants – or any other politicians – accessed the Ticketmaster sites for Oasis tickets as some of the nearly 10,000 hits may have been repeat visits.

Most government officials have access to a laptop and a mobile phone due to increased levels of home working.

Those lucky enough to make it to the front of queue were forced to shell out up to £355 for the in-demand tickets.

The original £135 price tag was inflated due to controversial “dynamic” pricing.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.