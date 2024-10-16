Kirkcaldy bus service cancelled after dog soils inside coach

Stagecoach East has had to pull one of its services in Fife after a dog soiled inside the bus.

The operator announced on Wednesday evening that a 37 bus was cancelled after the unfortunate incident.

The bus was due to leave Kirkcaldy bus station at 5.40pm, heading towards Glenrothes.

Stagecoach East apologised for the cancellation on its X page.

They said: “Due to a dog soiling the vehicle, service 37 due to depart Kirkcaldy for Glenrothes at 17:40 will not operate.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Fife Council warns residents that failure to pick up after their dog could result in a fixed penalty notice of £80 for the owner.

This could rise to £500 if the person does not confirm their name and address.

Stagecoach East has been approached for comment.