Fife Kirkcaldy bus service cancelled after dog soils inside coach Stagecoach has apologised after the unfortunate incident. By Ben MacDonald October 16 2024, 6:14pm October 16 2024, 6:14pm Share Kirkcaldy bus service cancelled after dog soils inside coach Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5104481/stagecoach-bus-dog-soils/ Copy Link 0 comment The vehicle was set to leave Kirkcaldy Bus Station. Image: Google Street View Stagecoach East has had to pull one of its services in Fife after a dog soiled inside the bus. The operator announced on Wednesday evening that a 37 bus was cancelled after the unfortunate incident. The bus was due to leave Kirkcaldy bus station at 5.40pm, heading towards Glenrothes. Stagecoach East apologised for the cancellation on its X page. They said: “Due to a dog soiling the vehicle, service 37 due to depart Kirkcaldy for Glenrothes at 17:40 will not operate. “Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.” Fife Council warns residents that failure to pick up after their dog could result in a fixed penalty notice of £80 for the owner. This could rise to £500 if the person does not confirm their name and address. Stagecoach East has been approached for comment.
Conversation