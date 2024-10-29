Locals rally in support of St Andrews toastie shack owner after TV outfit row

Locals have rallied in support of the owner of the Cheesy Toast Shack after she was criticised for the outfit she wore on Saturday Kitchen.

Katie Carter-Larg appeared alongside her husband and co-owner Sam Larg on Saturday’s live BBC show.

The pair spoke about their successful St Andrews business ahead of National Cheese Toastie Day, which landed on Sunday.

Kate, who helped to cook macaroni toasties during Saturday’s show, was upset at the reaction she received to her outfit.

Kate donned a pair of jeans and a top.

She told The Courier she was proud of how she looked on the show.

Now locals have voiced their support for her.

Locals show support for Cheesy Toast Shack owner Kate

On The Courier website, one reader wrote: “Good on you, Kate. You looked just fine.”

Another said: “Nothing wrong with her clothing, but you always get someone to comment.”

A third person added: “She looks great! I’d love to be able to wear things like that.”

Readers also took to social media to back the entrepreneur.

One person said: “Loved your outfit Kate. You looked amazing as you always do.

“Disgusting how they are picking up on a woman’s looks and not how she came across.

“She was lovely, friendly and did Scotland proud.”

Another said: “If I looked like that, I’d be wearing the same.

“She looks great.”

‘Great outfit worn with confidence’

A third person said: “Kate, you looked amazing. Great outfit worn with confidence!

“Ignore the haters! Jealousy is a terrible thing.”

A fourth person added: “The pair of them look cracking and have done themselves and their wee business proud.”

Other comments were not as positive, with one person saying: “It’s a daytime TV show and they are there to promote a business.

“It doesn’t come across as very professional.”

Another person said: “Have some dignity on family TV.

“She had to pull her top up a few times.”