Locals rally in support of St Andrews toastie shack owner after TV outfit row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Locals rally in support of St Andrews toastie shack owner after TV outfit row

Katie Carter-Larg appeared alongside co-owner Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen.

By Chloe Burrell
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen. Image: BBC

Locals have rallied in support of the owner of the Cheesy Toast Shack after she was criticised for the outfit she wore on Saturday Kitchen.

Katie Carter-Larg appeared alongside her husband and co-owner Sam Larg on Saturday’s live BBC show.

The pair spoke about their successful St Andrews business ahead of National Cheese Toastie Day, which landed on Sunday.

Kate, who helped to cook macaroni toasties during Saturday’s show, was upset at the reaction she received to her outfit.

Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
Kate wore a top and jeans. Image: BBC

Kate donned a pair of jeans and a top.

She told The Courier she was proud of how she looked on the show.

Now locals have voiced their support for her.

Locals show support for Cheesy Toast Shack owner Kate

On The Courier website, one reader wrote: “Good on you, Kate. You looked just fine.”

Another said: “Nothing wrong with her clothing, but you always get someone to comment.”

A third person added: “She looks great! I’d love to be able to wear things like that.”

Readers also took to social media to back the entrepreneur.

Kate and Sam Larg with fellow Saturday Kitchen guests Helen McGinn, Trevor McDonald and Gennaro Contaldo.
Kate and Sam Larg with fellow Saturday Kitchen guests Helen McGinn, Trevor McDonald and Gennaro Contaldo. Image: BBC

One person said: “Loved your outfit Kate. You looked amazing as you always do.

“Disgusting how they are picking up on a woman’s looks and not how she came across.

“She was lovely, friendly and did Scotland proud.”

Another said: “If I looked like that, I’d be wearing the same.

“She looks great.”

‘Great outfit worn with confidence’

A third person said: “Kate, you looked amazing. Great outfit worn with confidence!

“Ignore the haters! Jealousy is a terrible thing.”

A fourth person added: “The pair of them look cracking and have done themselves and their wee business proud.”

Other comments were not as positive, with one person saying: “It’s a daytime TV show and they are there to promote a business.

“It doesn’t come across as very professional.”

Another person said: “Have some dignity on family TV.

“She had to pull her top up a few times.”

More from Fife

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Hunt for Kirkcaldy doctor found guilty of domestic abuse
Valley Gardens South, Kirkcaldy.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of woman, 46, at Kirkcaldy address
Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
'Disney St Andrews takeover' fear among objections to £500k South Street plan
4
Four in a bed in Markinch
High scores for Fife hotel on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
A91 near Auchtermuchty.
Police probe after bus and tractor collide on A91 near Auchtermuchty
Police attended Big Boss takeaway in St Andrews. Image: Supplied/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police close St Andrews takeaway Big Boss as owner charged over licensing breach
Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
St Andrews cafe boss tells Saturday Kitchen critics: 'I would wear same clothes again'
14
Younger Gardens St Andrews
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into house in St Andrews
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Conversation