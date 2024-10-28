St Andrews cafe boss tells Saturday Kitchen critics: ‘I would wear same clothes again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews cafe boss tells Saturday Kitchen critics: ‘I would wear same clothes again’

Cheesy Toast Shack co-owner Kate Carter-Larg has hit back at negative posts about her outfit for the BBC show.

Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen.
Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg on Saturday Kitchen. Image: BBC
Stephen Eighteen

The co-owner of a St Andrews cafe has responded to critics of her outfit on Saturday Kitchen.

The Cheesy Toast Shack owners Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg appeared with host Matt Tebbutt on Saturday’s live BBC show.

The pair spoke about their seaside business ahead of National Cheese Toastie Day, which fell on Sunday.

Kate, who helped Sam cook macaroni toasties during Saturday’s show, was upset at the reaction to what she was wearing at the time.

She believes some national outlets “tried to ridicule” her by highlighting critical comments posted on Twitter/X.

St Andrews cafe owner’s arms ‘got people’s knickers in a twist’

After responding with a light-hearted video on the Shack’s Tiktok page, Kate told The Courier she was proud of how she looked on Saturday.

“I just wore jeans and a top – that was it,” she said.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, right, with Sam and Kate. Image: BBC
The show was recorded live in London. Image: BBC
The couple cooked macaroni toasties. Image: BBC

“I went for a dark colour and didn’t for one minute think my arms or shoulders would get people’s knickers in such a twist.

“My thought process when I picked the outfit was that I was going on television and BBC1 so I was going to wear something I felt really good in.

“And I did feel really good. And if I did it again I would probably wear the same kind of thing.

“I felt really good and I still feel really good.

“This is 2024 not 1950. I can wear what the hell I want.

“I am a business owner, I’m a woman. I can wear what I want.”

Kate Carter-Larg Tiktok video response to comments

In Sunday’s video, Kate repeated some of the critical social media comments while at various London locations.

The barbs included:

  • “She just got in from a night out in 2005.”
  • “Rolled-up jeans on national TV?'”
  • “Why is she dressed up as though she is at the beach?”
@thecheesytoastshack

Making light of the frankly INSANE Daily Mail “article” yesterday after our little business appeared on national TV, and all the stupid comments it sparked. Thanks to everyone else for all the love, support and new followers we’ve gained! Ps I will never stop dressing like I live at the beach. 😅 #saturdaykitchen #trolls

♬ original sound – thecheesytoastshack

Kate added: “You are never going to go back to the people leaving horrible comments and tell them to shut up.

“You can’t argue with stupid, so the best thing is to laugh at them.

“Doing the video, where you are saying out loud the comments you have read, highlights how insane it would be to actually hear those words come out of somebody’s mouth in real life.”

Alzheimer’s heartbreak behind gull insurance fundraiser

Kate’s dismay was exacerbated by the muted media reception to her comment that she had been raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

She stated during the show that money from the cafe’s controversial ‘gull insurance’ is currently going to the charity as the cause is “very close to our hearts”.

“Was it not brilliant that a tiny independent St Andrews business talking about raising money for charity was getting coverage on national TV?” she asked, rhetorically.

“None of that was picked up. It was all about ‘girl wears strapless top’, which is trying to ridicule me.”

Kate, right, with her mum Barbara. Image: Kate Carter-Larg
Barbara Carter and her husband Joe, who died in 2020. Image: Kate Carter-Larg

Kate, 35, told The Courier her fundraising campaign was prompted by her mother Barbara, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s two decades ago.

The 74-year-old can no longer recognise Kate when she returns to visit her in Dorset, where she was brought up.

“I am actively losing my mum to Alzheimer’s,” she revealed.

“I have had two babies, got married, had all this success in my business but I can’t share any of this with my mum.

“She is totally bed-bound and having to be spoon-fed. It is horrible.

“My whole family have gone through something absolutely awful.

“It’s so cruel.”

Cheesy Toast Shack benefits from Saturday Kitchen fetaure

Despite everything, Kate feels Saturday’s show was a success.

“When I first saw the comments they did make me feel confused and shocked,” she admitted.

Kate and Sam Larg with fellow Saturday Kitchen guests Jule Lin, Helen McGinn, Gennaro Contaldo, Trevor McDonald and Gennaro Contaldo. London. Image: BBC

“It did make me feel sad but I can see the funny side of it now because we have had so much more positivity and nice comments, and gaining followers and people being really lovely.

“So I don’t want anyone to think for a minute that this has been something awful for us and ruined our business.

“Because the whole experience in general has been a really positive thing.

“I can cope with things so well because I am very comfortable in myself, which does come with age.

“But I also have a really good support network of friends and family.

“My husband loves me and couldn’t care if I wore a bin bag or strapless top.

“But you hear horrible stories about people who don’t have strong self-esteem getting bullied online.

“People need to realise their words can make people feel a certain way.”

In September, Kate spoke about how she deals with online insults as a guest on The Courier’s drive-thru review series.

  • Proceeds from the Cheesy Toast Shack’s gull insurance are given to a different charity each month. October’s chosen charity is Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Conversation