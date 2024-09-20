Cheesy Toast Shack Kate talks Super Snack, internet trolls and on going viral with seagull insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner was joined by Kate Larg to try this popular Dundee sandwich spot.

By Joanna Bremner

Super Snack in Dundee was packed out the door when I visited for a review last week.

I was joined by Kate Larg, who runs The Cheesy Toast Shack with her husband, Sam.

We visited the sandwich shop on Nethergate, which serves a handful of lunchtime options.

It is clearly popular for people who work in the surrounding area.

And it is one of Kate’s favourites, so I was keen to find out why.

What is Super Snack like?

With a bright green exterior and a wee area to queue in, Super Snack, Dundee, is one of those nostalgic sandwich shops where you know what you’re getting.

There is nothing pretentious about the Nethergate takeaway.

The staff are cheerful and friendly too, patiently taking the orders of the heaps of customers queueing out the door.

Kate promised that Super Snack serves “the best filled rolls” in Dundee, so I was eager to put this big claim to the test.

Super Snack on Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Super Snack/Facebook.

We tried her favourite, a cheese roll (£4.20).

Kate asked for this packed with everything from the salad bar: jalapenos, red onion, lettuce, peppers, sweetcorn and more.

This was my first time trying out the cheesy mayo sandwich mixture, and I was pleasantly surprised.

The brown bun was huge, making this a pretty mammoth sandwich.

This really hit the spot, and the crunch of the fresh veg made it a refreshing bite.

The cheese roll with salad.

I’d have liked some meat to round out the sandwich flavours a little, but that is of course down to personal taste.

Kate: 5/5

Joanna: 4/5

Next up, I couldn’t resist putting our spice tolerance to the test with the fiery chicken panini (£4.60).

Kate was nervous about the heat but we both handled it well.

There was a lovely spicy tomato sauce coating the chicken, and it was packed with plenty of jalapenos.

The staff offered cheddar and/or mozzarella in this, and we, of course, went for both.

The cheese helped to mellow the spice a little, and added a lovely gooey, stretchy texture.

Our only wee complaint is that we would have liked even more cheese – unsurprising as Kate is particularly fond of cheese.

Kate: 4/5

Joanna: 3.5/5

What did Kate and I think of the ‘brookie’?

For something sweet, we couldn’t resist having a try of the brookie (£1.95).

The lovely lady at the till tells us this bake “just can’t decide whether it’s a cookie or a brownie”.

And I have to say, this quirky brookie invention was faultless.

We had the added bonus of trying this on a sunny day in Dundee, meaning that the chocolate chips had began to melt deliciously.

The brookie (brownie cookie) we tried from Super Snack.

The richness of the brownie was made manageable by the sweetness of the cookie.

Together, both bakes combined to make a tasty treat, perfect for sharing with a co-worker on a lunch break.

Kate: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Both Kate and myself really enjoyed trying out Super Snack.

The wholesome spot is clearly popular with workers for a reason, and I’ll be adding it to my list for a cheap, cheerful and tasty lunch in Dundee.

For our live thoughts and reactions, check out the video at the top of the page.

You can watch our other Drive-Thru Reviews here.

