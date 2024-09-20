Cheesy Toast Shack Kate talks Super Snack, internet trolls and on going viral with seagull insurance

Super Snack in Dundee was packed out the door when I visited for a review last week.

I was joined by Kate Larg, who runs The Cheesy Toast Shack with her husband, Sam.

We visited the sandwich shop on Nethergate, which serves a handful of lunchtime options.

It is clearly popular for people who work in the surrounding area.

And it is one of Kate’s favourites, so I was keen to find out why.

What is Super Snack like?

With a bright green exterior and a wee area to queue in, Super Snack, Dundee, is one of those nostalgic sandwich shops where you know what you’re getting.

There is nothing pretentious about the Nethergate takeaway.

The staff are cheerful and friendly too, patiently taking the orders of the heaps of customers queueing out the door.

Kate promised that Super Snack serves “the best filled rolls” in Dundee, so I was eager to put this big claim to the test.

We tried her favourite, a cheese roll (£4.20).

Kate asked for this packed with everything from the salad bar: jalapenos, red onion, lettuce, peppers, sweetcorn and more.

This was my first time trying out the cheesy mayo sandwich mixture, and I was pleasantly surprised.

The brown bun was huge, making this a pretty mammoth sandwich.

This really hit the spot, and the crunch of the fresh veg made it a refreshing bite.

I’d have liked some meat to round out the sandwich flavours a little, but that is of course down to personal taste.

Kate: 5/5

Joanna: 4/5

Next up, I couldn’t resist putting our spice tolerance to the test with the fiery chicken panini (£4.60).

Kate was nervous about the heat but we both handled it well.

There was a lovely spicy tomato sauce coating the chicken, and it was packed with plenty of jalapenos.

The staff offered cheddar and/or mozzarella in this, and we, of course, went for both.

The cheese helped to mellow the spice a little, and added a lovely gooey, stretchy texture.

Our only wee complaint is that we would have liked even more cheese – unsurprising as Kate is particularly fond of cheese.

Kate: 4/5

Joanna: 3.5/5

What did Kate and I think of the ‘brookie’?

For something sweet, we couldn’t resist having a try of the brookie (£1.95).

The lovely lady at the till tells us this bake “just can’t decide whether it’s a cookie or a brownie”.

And I have to say, this quirky brookie invention was faultless.

We had the added bonus of trying this on a sunny day in Dundee, meaning that the chocolate chips had began to melt deliciously.

The richness of the brownie was made manageable by the sweetness of the cookie.

Together, both bakes combined to make a tasty treat, perfect for sharing with a co-worker on a lunch break.

Kate: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Both Kate and myself really enjoyed trying out Super Snack.

The wholesome spot is clearly popular with workers for a reason, and I’ll be adding it to my list for a cheap, cheerful and tasty lunch in Dundee.

For our live thoughts and reactions, check out the video at the top of the page.

You can watch our other Drive-Thru Reviews here.