Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 46, at Kirkcaldy address

Emergency services attended the scene on Monday night.

By James Simpson
Valley Gardens South, Kirkcaldy.
Police were called to Valley Gardens South, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating the death of a woman at an address in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to a property on Valley Gardens South on Monday evening.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While an investigation is ongoing there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, police confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended an address on Valley Gardens South in Kirkcaldy around 9.30pm on Monday, October 20, 2024.

“A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Conversation