Dunfermline’s parking ticket hotspots revealed

The parking ticket hotspots in and around Dunfermline have been revealed.

Nearly 9,000 fines were dished out in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay and Rosyth between January and November 2024.

These tickets had brought in about £600,000 by the end of the year.

The number of tickets overturned on appeal was 641.

The number of fines dished out in and around the city was higher than in 2023, when there were 7,500 tickets and the income was just over £450,000.

Dunfermline parking ticket hotspots revealed for 2024

All but one of the top 15 parking ticket hotspots were in Dunfermline.

The other was Inverkeithing.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier shows the full list as follows, from most to least ticketed:

New Row, Dunfermline – 723

High Street, Dunfermline – 633

Douglas Street, Dunfermline – 518

Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline – 477

East Port, Dunfermline – 445

Bridge Street, Dunfermline – 269

St Catherine’s Wynd, Dunfermline – 163

Guidlhall Street, Dunfermline – 138

High Street, Inverkeithing – 123

Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline – 108

Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline – 108

Access Road, off Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline – 82

Canmore Street, Dunfermline – 80

Chalmers Street, Dunfermline – 64

Bruce Street, Dunfermline – 52

What is a penalty charge notice?

Fife Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

More than 25,000 parking tickets were issued by the local authority across the whole of Fife last year.