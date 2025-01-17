Dunfermline’s parking ticket hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s parking ticket hotspots revealed

Nearly 9,000 fines were dished out in and around the city between January and November 2024.

By Ellidh Aitken
Thousands of parking tickets have been issued in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parking ticket hotspots in and around Dunfermline have been revealed.

Nearly 9,000 fines were dished out in Dunfermline, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay and Rosyth between January and November 2024.

These tickets had brought in about £600,000 by the end of the year.

The most parking tickets were issued on New Row in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

The number of tickets overturned on appeal was 641.

The number of fines dished out in and around the city was higher than in 2023, when there were 7,500 tickets and the income was just over £450,000.

Dunfermline parking ticket hotspots revealed for 2024

All but one of the top 15 parking ticket hotspots were in Dunfermline.

The other was Inverkeithing.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier shows the full list as follows, from most to least ticketed:

  • New Row, Dunfermline – 723
  • High Street, Dunfermline – 633
  • Douglas Street, Dunfermline – 518
  • Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline – 477
  • East Port, Dunfermline – 445
  • Bridge Street, Dunfermline – 269
  • St Catherine’s Wynd, Dunfermline – 163
  • Guidlhall Street, Dunfermline – 138
  • High Street, Inverkeithing – 123
  • Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline – 108
  • Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline – 108
  • Access Road, off Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline – 82
  • Canmore Street, Dunfermline – 80
  • Chalmers Street, Dunfermline – 64
  • Bruce Street, Dunfermline – 52

What is a penalty charge notice?

Fife Council operates a decriminalised parking enforcement system, meaning the local authority manages most violations.

It has the power to issue rule-breakers with penalty charge notices (PCNs).

A PCN usually costs £60, though can be cheaper if paid early, and drivers will normally have 28 days to pay up.

The parking fines brought in about£600,000 in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Motorists can challenge a PCN through the local authority and, if that fails, through the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland.

If they still refuse to pay, the local authority can take drivers to court.

More than 25,000 parking tickets were issued by the local authority across the whole of Fife last year.

Conversation