Dundee man stole hundreds in supermarket smash and grabs

Jon Williamson appeared in court for a litany of crimes across the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.

Supermarket staff across Dundee were hounded by a man who stole hundreds of pounds while clutching glass bottles.

Jon Williamson threatened workers in various stores, as well as forcing his way into Morrisons to steal bottles of booze.

Williamson also used his elderly aunt’s bank card without permission to help himself to £500.

A sheriff warned the 31-year-old he faces a lengthy stint in prison after admitting a catalogue of offences over a 12-month period.

Tesco theft

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a staff member at Tesco South Road was confronted by a brazen Williamson, who had been wandering around the store.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The witness was serving a female customer.

“The accused approached the till and the accused leaned over the till and held the drawer open.

“He said something similar to ‘don’t say anything, I’ve got a bottle’.

Tesco, South Road, Dundee
Williamson for £225 from Tesco, South Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

“He grabbed a handful of notes, picked up a bottle and held it by the neck and calmly walked away.

“A supervisor was alerted, and police were contacted.”

It was revealed £225 was taken.

Asda raid

A similar incident occurred at Asda Myrekirk, in which Williamson stole £390 from the till.

Ms Ritchie said Williamson again approached the checkouts and offered to pay for a bottle of wine with a £1 coin and a bank card.

“The till lid popped open and the witness placed the £1 coin within.

Asda Myrekirk
£390 was taken from Asda Myrekirk.

“He leaned over and grabbed notes out of the register and started to run to the exit.

“A member of the public tried to stop him but he broke free and escaped.”

Police caught up with him later and he was found in possession of a lock knife.

Litany of crimes

The court was also told how Williamson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, took £500 from his “forgetful” 81-year-old aunt’s bank account without her permission.

In another incident, Williamson broke into Morrisons on Afton Way in the early hours of the morning, triggering the alarm system.

He was found carrying a bottle of Jack Daniels that still had a security tag.

CCTV footage showed he had kicked through a glass panel and made off with four bottles of alcohol.

Williamson admitted stealing a bottle of alcohol from Asda Kirkton on June 20 2022 and on the same day, on Balgowan Avenue, he was involved in a stand-off with police who came close to tasering him.

He used the bank card to steal cash between February 10 and 11 2023 and the Tesco South Road robbery happened on February 13 that year.

On March 1 at Spar, Orleans Place, Williamson robbed a staff member of a bottle of wine after brandishing it at the man and demanding he open the till.

He stole the money from the till at Asda Myrekirk on March 8 and attempted to steal money during aggressive incidents on March 11 at the Premier store on Huntly Square and Spar Ballindean Road respectively.

The break-in and booze thefts at Morrisons occurred on June 5.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Williamson until later this month in order to obtain reports assessing his suitability for a supervised release order and an extended sentence.

Solicitor Mike Short said Williamson had suffered from mental health issues and alcohol misuse, worsened by the death of his mother.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

