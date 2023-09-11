David Gold says Arbroath recruited ‘brilliant people and players’ in squad summer overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Gold says Arbroath recruited ‘brilliant people and players’ in squad summer overhaul

Midfielder Gold says Arbroath's nine new players have settled quickly into life at Gayfield after Saturday's thumping win over Inverness.

By Ewan Smith
David Gold and Arbroath FC players at Gayfield.
David Gold celebrates his strike in the 4-2 Arbroath win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

David Gold has been with Arbroath every step of the way during their meteoric rise from the depths of League Two to the Championship.

And while he may have been brought up in the green half of Edinburgh, he’d bleed maroon if you cut him open now.

Arbroath are so much more than just another football club to Gold.

And that’s why he cares so deeply about Lichties putting building blocks in place to continue their successful stint as an established Championship club.

The key to that this year is ensuring the ‘core group’ of long-serving pros like Gold are on their game and helping the nine new signings settle.

David Gold is loving life at Arbroath right now. Image: SNS.

So far, so good as the players added in the summer recruit drive are fitting in well on and off the park.

One of those players, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan, told Courier Sport last week how he loves living in Arbroath.

“The additions have been excellent,” said Gold after the 4-2 weekend win over Inverness.

“They are brilliant people, brilliant players.

“I’ve been here for nine seasons and one of our biggest strengths has always been the changing room.

“It’s been about having a squad of players that sing from the same hymn sheet – all on the same page.

“It hasn’t always been like that of late but it’s certainly getting back to it now.

“We have a team of players who are all working extremely hard for one another.

“We put demands on each other. There’s a standard we expect and we are meeting that standard at the moment.

“Because of that, things are looking positive for us right now.

“I don’t want to get carried away but you can see we’ve added more quality to the group.

David Gold says Arbroath squad is coming together nicely

David Gold and Tam O’Brien celebrate as Arbroath clinch easy win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

“We are also gelling.

“We had a really good night out recently and there was a good turnout for it.

“Things like that make the world of difference. It’s good for us to get to know each other, to bond.

“I stayed up in Arbroath on Friday after playing in Ricky Little’s testimonial golf event.

“I stayed with Jess Norey and Kenan and they are good people.

“Yes the core group who have been here for a long time are making a conscious effort to help the new players integrate.

Aaron Steele, another summer signing, scored his first Arbroath goal in the win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

“But the new players are also open to learning about what Arbroath is all about as a club.

“They’ve worked hard to fit in and there are some really positive signs.

“Hard work is the first trait every Arbroath fan wants to see from a player.

“And historically, when we work hard we tend to do well as we’ve got a bit of quality in our squad.

“We’ve added well to that in the summer and I hope all our hard work pays off.”

