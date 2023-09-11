Flooding forces part-closure of David Lloyd Dundee

Flooding has forced David Lloyd Dundee to temporarily close parts of the gym after the building was battered by heavy rain.

The Monifieth health club has closed the gym floor, exercise studios and squash court due to heavy rainfall.

It comes after a yellow warning was issued by The Met Office on Sunday with the possibility of flooding and power cuts.

Staff are currently assessing the situation and hope to get affected areas back to normal as soon as possible.

The rest of the club and facilities will remain open as normal.

In an email sent to members, David Lloyd Dundee general manager said: “We’re really sorry but we have had to temporarily close our gym floor, exercise studios and squash courts as a result of flooding caused by the heavy rain last night.

“The rest of the club and facilities will remain open as normal.

“The team and I were on the site early this morning to assess the damage and make arrangements to get us back to normal as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated on our progress by email and app notification.”

David Lloyd has been approached for comment.