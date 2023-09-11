Flooding forces part-closure of David Lloyd Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Flooding forces part-closure of David Lloyd Dundee

The gym floor, exercise studios and squash court are closed after heavy rain.

By Andrew Robson
David Lloyd Dundee has been forced to close part of the building due to flooding.
David Lloyd Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Flooding has forced David Lloyd Dundee to temporarily close parts of the gym after the building was battered by heavy rain.

The Monifieth health club has closed the gym floor, exercise studios and squash court due to heavy rainfall.

It comes after a yellow warning was issued by The Met Office on Sunday with the possibility of flooding and power cuts.

Staff are currently assessing the situation and hope to get affected areas back to normal as soon as possible.

The rest of the club and facilities will remain open as normal.

David Lloyd sign at the Dundee health club
The Dundee club are currently assessing the damage. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

In an email sent to members, David Lloyd Dundee general manager said: “We’re really sorry but we have had to temporarily close our gym floor, exercise studios and squash courts as a result of flooding caused by the heavy rain last night.

“The rest of the club and facilities will remain open as normal.

“The team and I were on the site early this morning to assess the damage and make arrangements to get us back to normal as soon as possible.

“We will keep you updated on our progress by email and app notification.”

David Lloyd has been approached for comment.

 

