Dunfermline mum’s horror as ‘threatening’ cat poo package left in garden

A Dunfermline mum says she fears for the safety of her pets after cat poo and a “threatening” note were left in her garden.

Fiona Raybone-Scott found the bizarre package of cat faeces and a note on her back lawn.

The hand-written message said: “On my lawn, have it back, f****** cats.”

The note was stapled to the packet of cat poo.

Fiona says it is even more concerning as two of her previous cats have died suddenly of suspected poisoning.

She said: “Knowing someone has gone to a lot of effort to specifically target us is very worrying.

“In 2022 we lost our two-year-old cat called Bob and my two sons were devastated.

“Then tragedy struck again in April when we also lost our kitten, Barry.

“Both fell sick suddenly and toxicology reports for both cats pointed towards some sort of poisoning.

“I’m worried that this threat is now linked and that something even more disturbing is going to happen.”

Concerns have grown further among residents of Pitcorthie Drive after a third cat died when it was found seriously ill a week ago.

Fiona is now worried for the safety of her current cats, Nacho and Binx.

She added: “If some disgruntled person is prepared to go to the effort to threaten us, what will they resort to next?

“It’s just not normal behaviour.

“I’ve never had any complaints before about our cats and I would happily clean up after them if needed.

“Why couldn’t they be a bit more grown up and just knock the door like an adult if they had a problem with cats?

“It might not even have been my cats who were responsible for messing this person’s garden.

“I have not informed the police yet but certainly will do if any more threats come our way.”