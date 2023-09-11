Dunfermline mum’s horror as ‘threatening’ cat poo package left in garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline mum’s horror as ‘threatening’ cat poo package left in garden

Fiona Raybone-Scott says it could be linked to the deaths of other cats in the area.

By Neil Henderson
Fiona Raybone-Scott and son, Matthew with cats Nacho and Binx and the shrink wrapped cat poo threat.
Fiona Raybone-Scott and son Matthew with cats Nacho and Binx; and the cat poo package that was left in their garden. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Dunfermline mum says she fears for the safety of her pets after cat poo and a “threatening” note were left in her garden.

Fiona Raybone-Scott found the bizarre package of cat faeces and a note on her back lawn.

The hand-written message said: “On my lawn, have it back, f****** cats.”

The note was stapled to the packet of cat poo.

Fiona says it is even more concerning as two of her previous cats have died suddenly of suspected poisoning.

Fears ‘something more disturbing is going to happen’ after Dunfermline cat poo ‘threat’

She said: “Knowing someone has gone to a lot of effort to specifically target us is very worrying.

“In 2022 we lost our two-year-old cat called Bob and my two sons were devastated.

“Then tragedy struck again in April when we also lost our kitten, Barry.

“Both fell sick suddenly and toxicology reports for both cats pointed towards some sort of poisoning.

“I’m worried that this threat is now linked and that something even more disturbing is going to happen.”

Fiona Raybone-Scott and son, Matthew in the their garden where the cat poo threat was found.
Fiona and Matthew in their back garden, where the note was found. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Concerns have grown further among residents of Pitcorthie Drive after a third cat died when it was found seriously ill a week ago.

Fiona is now worried for the safety of her current cats, Nacho and Binx.

She added: “If some disgruntled person is prepared to go to the effort to threaten us, what will they resort to next?

“It’s just not normal behaviour.

Residents in Pitcorthie Drive fear the note could be linked to three mysterious cat deaths in the are.
Residents in Pitcorthie Drive fear the note could be linked to cat deaths in the area. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“I’ve never had any complaints before about our cats and I would happily clean up after them if needed.

“Why couldn’t they be a bit more grown up and just knock the door like an adult if they had a problem with cats?

“It might not even have been my cats who were responsible for messing this person’s garden.

“I have not informed the police yet but certainly will do if any more threats come our way.”

Conversation