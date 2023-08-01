Raith Rovers 2023/24 season preview: League finish, top signing and breakthrough star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers 2023/24 season preview: League finish, top signing and breakthrough star

Ian Murray has done some smart business in the summer and his side impressed during the Viaplay Cup ahead of their return to league action.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray strengthened his defence with the signing of Keith Watson. Images: SNS and LineupXI.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray strengthened his defence with the signing of Keith Watson. Images: SNS and LineupXI.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers go into the new season with a renewed vigour not felt at the club for a long time.

The acid test is always going to be results on the pitch and Ian Murray’s side eased themselves into the new campaign with an unbeaten pre-season versus teams from down the Scottish pyramid.

They took that form into the Viaplay Cup, racking up nine points and reaching the last 16 as one of the best second-placed teams.

A trip to play Murray’s boyhood Hibernian is the reward but, for now, attention turns to his second crack at the Championship with Raith, starting with Partick Thistle away on Saturday.

Raith Rovers impressed during the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport previews the 2023/24 season as Rovers look to build on a disappointing finish last time out.

How are Raith likely to set up going into the 2023/24 Championship season?

Ian Murray has played one shape throughout pre-season and the Viaplay Cup group stage and is intent on using it going into the league season.

In his 4-1-3-2 he asks his full-backs to play high, leaving just the two centre-backs and the holding midfielder back – though they did deploy a slightly more defensive version versus Kilmarnock recently.

In that match, they showed their ability to go direct and get their forwards behind the opposition backline but they will largely adopt a possession-based approach going into the league.

Dylan Easton drops in to link defence and attack and Murray said his wide players “need three lungs” for the set-up.

Where will Raith Rovers finish?

After a disappointing league campaign last season – beset by injuries – Rovers have had a summer that has edged them into whisper it quietly territory.

Dundee United are favourites to bounce back at the first time of asking, but it took them a while the last time they fell into the Championship.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray won’t go as far as to predict his side will be in amongst it – he regularly talks about how tough the league is – but the summer business and the early indications from the Viaplay Cup mean they should be aiming for the play-off at least.

Should things click early, the ingredients are there to be nearer the top of the division at the business end.

Who will be Rovers’ key player?

This time last year Dylan Easton made a flying start to season, netting a hattrick against Peterhead.

A switch in formation and injuries to other players resulted in the playmaker starting off the left more often than he or his manager would have liked.

Easton has again started the season as the No 10 – the crucial link between defence and attack.

In a summer that has seen the attacking options bolstered, Easton will roam around to link with the new-look attacking unit.

He is the one to make things happen in the centre of the pitch, can beat his man in a flash and seems to only score cracking goals.

What was Raith’s best bit of summer business?

Jack Hamilton is the No 9 the club craved last season, Josh Mullin adds the experience of winning the Championship, Callum Smith adds pace to the attack and Kevin Dabrowski is already becoming a fan favourite.

But it may be a more understated signing who is key.

As standards have improved off the pitch, Keith Watson is the type to set them among the squad. He has already captained the side in the absence of Scott Brown and, like Mullin, has won the division.

Keith Watson has captained Raith Rovers so far this season. Image: Raith Rovers.

Watson is the type of defender to put his body on the line, evidenced by how he led Rovers to a crucial bonus-point win over Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.

Conceding from set-pieces was a real issue for Rovers last season and the capture Watson – along with fellow new signing Euan Murray – is clearly designed to address it.

Which player could have a breakthrough season at Stark’s Park?

Adam Masson, Kieran Mitchell and Aaron Arnott have all started the season on the fringes of the squad – and could very well be loaned out at some point.

That has already happened for young goalkeeper Andy McNeil – but there is one youngster who has started every match so far for Raith.

Raith Rovers centre-back Dylan Corr. Image: SNS.

Dylan Corr was brought in during the summer after being schooled at Celtic B and the 18-year-old centre-back compliments Watson in defence.

He has the physical attributes to be a success and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, perfect for how the Rovers boss asks his defenders to play.

Corr has already spoken about the value of playing alongside such pedigree and how it will aid his development.

Key question that looms large

Are Rovers a “different animal” as their manager declared recently?

The early indications are that they are. Last season’s Viaplay Cup campaign was disappointing and this season they have come through a tough group.

Raith Rovers came from behind in three of their four Viaplay Cup matches. Image: SNS.

The manner in which they did so was in stark contrast to last season. Rovers fell behind in three of their four matches – and struggled to break down the defence in their other – yet fought back each time to take at least a point.

Things are going in the right direction but they have to back it all up by taking it into the league campaign.

More from Football

Kane Ritchie-Hosler could prove to be a crucial piece of business for Dunfermline manager James McPake. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline 2023/24 season preview: League finish, top signing and breakthrough star
Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Dundee United supporters pictured at Tannadice
Dundee United tickets SOLD OUT for Championship curtain-raiser as 3000 Arabs head for Arbroath
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup…
Motherwell have signed former St Johnstone striker Theo Bair.
Theo Bair: Motherwell sign former St Johnstone striker on 2-year deal
Mathew Cudjoe in full flow for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe laments 'complicated' campaign as Dundee United starlet tells Tannadice faithful: 'Keep…
Bakayoko played under Duncan Ferguson last season at Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach…
Four of St Johnstone's injured players - Callum Booth, Chris Kane, Cammy MacPherson and James Brown.
St Johnstone have EIGHT senior pros injured as Steven MacLean prepares to change transfer…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty urges Dundee to be more 'front foot' in Premiership as he explains…
Zach Robinson
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating Inverness win - missed chances, Amadou Bakayoko, sub…