Dylan Easton wants Raith Rovers to capitalise on ‘feel-good factor’ to mirror off-field improvements

Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton got off the mark with a goal and man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s Fife derby.

His side edged Dunfermline over the 90 minutes in the Viaplay Cup but had to settle for a draw before missing out on the bonus point in the subsequent penalty shootout.

It was a slightly disappointing start as the new era officially kicked off at Stark’s Park and Easton feels a responsibility to return the favour after many improvements off the park.

One essential area that is fully up to scratch now is the players’ facilities and last week the club released footage of the upgraded changing room.

Ten weeks since the new Board of Directors took over. They promised to create an elite environment for our players and they have delivered. What a difference, Stark’s Park is ready. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/KRAh4ZJaRk — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) July 14, 2023

“It makes a difference, not just the changing rooms – everything,” said Easton.

“We’ve got the plunge pools, the ice bath, you get all your nutrition this year – your shakes.

Feel-good factor at Stark’s Park

“I think it makes a massive difference. You’re getting properly looked after, so there are no excuses when you go out on to the pitch.

“We’ve got to do our job. If they’re doing their job off it, we’ve got to give them a little bit back.

“We’ve come back and everyone is feeling really good.

“In terms of the training as well, everyone knows there is a real feel-good factor at the moment.

“You see the facilities just now, the infrastructure looks amazing.

“We just need to do our bit on the pitch and hopefully give a little bit back to the commitment and money that’s been put in to make the place look really well.”

Teething problems for Raith Rovers

There were teething problems regarding pie stalls and the like on Saturday, which is understandable any time such huge changes are made.

Some were apparent on the field as well as five players made their competitive debut from the start and injuries to key players left Ian Murray hindered in his selection.

Easton doesn’t score tap-ins and got off the mark on Saturday with a typically stylish finish.

This time last year he opened the competition with a hat-trick versus Peterhead.

Dylan Easton with a piece of magic to level things up in the Fife Derby! 🤯 The @RaithRovers man dribbled through the heart of the defence before dinking it in to the far corner 👏 pic.twitter.com/VBADXFil86 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) July 15, 2023

He and Rovers now have a quick turnaround before Tuesday night’s match versus Albion Rovers, again at Stark’s Park.

“It’s something that I want to add to my game, is more goals and assists,” said Easton.

“Last year was very difficult with the numbers that we had, I was getting moved out of position.

“It was something we had to deal with with the amount of injuries we had.”

Dylan Easton ‘happy to play wherever’

With more players in attacking areas added over the summer, two in wide positions, Easton has found himself back in his more natural central position.

He is the main link in Ian Murray’s shape, just ahead of the sole holder Sam Stanton – who ideally would be playing further upfield.

“I’m happy to play wherever,” added Easton, “anywhere in that attacking three.

“I don’t mind coming in off the left as well, where I got a lot of joy last year.

“It’s just wherever the manager plays me.

“The strength of the squad is very, very good this year. As long as I’m playing, I’ll give 110% to the team.”