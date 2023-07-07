Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership peers

The experienced defender captained Ross County last season, despite not always being first pick.

Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
By Craig Cairns

One worry among some Raith Rovers supporters upon the singing of Keith Watson was the player’s injury history.

It is fair for the Stark’s Park faithful to be wary of this in any new signing after watching a decimated squad often name just one or two outfield substitutes at points.

It is unfair on the player, however, who hasn’t been on the sidelines any more than your average footballer since an injury-ravaged spell at St Johnstone.

New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Keith Watson signed a one-year deal at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers

The 33-year-old – who joined Rovers last month after five years at Ross County – is the type of defender who puts his body on the line and is prone to picking up knocks before being patched up and sent back on.

True to form, Watson picked up a slight injury versus Kelty Hearts, colliding with fellow summer signing Kevin Dabrowski.

The centre-back played on until half-time and was taken off as a precaution. He has since trained all week and is available for this weekend’s trip to face East Fife.

County captain

Rovers were caught a few times on the counter versus Kelty, but the defence is still gelling at this stage.

Dylan Corr, another summer recruit, has shown early signs that he could complement Watson well, but he has picked up a knock that may rule him out for Saturday.

Available all last season for Ross County, Watson sometimes found himself back-up to Alex Iacovitti and Jack Baldwin – yet he retained the captaincy throughout and was handed the armband by Baldwin whenever coming off the bench.

Keith Watson’s 2022/23 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Despite his limited starts, Watson placed well on many defensive metrics last season when compared to his Premiership peers.

Looking at the StatsBomb radar below, he comes out well when compared to the league average in various defensive statistics.

Keith Watson (red) compares well to the Scottish Premiership average (blue).

The experienced defender is strong in the air, winning a decent percentage of his aerial duels in his own penalty.

Watson also outperforms the league average when it comes to clearances and blocked shots.

Ranking high

In fact, according to Wyscout, he placed second overall in last season’s Premiership for interceptions per 90 minutes and blocked shots per 90 minutes.

The top 10 in last season’s Scottish Premiership for interceptions per 90 minutes.
The top 10 in last season’s Scottish Premiership for shots blocked per 90 minutes.

Watson is a natural leader and captained the side in the first half of the recent match at Kelty.

He also brings the intangibles of years of experience and – like his former County team-mate Josh Mullin – has won the Scottish Championship before.

Setting standards

Watson is also the type to set standards in training and his ex-boss Malky Mackay last year spoke in glowing terms in this regard.

“These type of people are worth their weight in gold and don’t normally get the credit,” Mackay told P&J Sport.

“They are low maintenance, and because they aren’t high maintenance people they are spoken about a lot.

“People get used to them training every day at a high level and being the good guy.”

