Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with several players doubtful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with several players doubtful

The Rovers boss is expecting a difficult match in the Highlands versus Inverness as players fight for fitness

By Craig Cairns
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is planning to investigate why his Raith Rovers side has picked up so many injuries across the season.

The Rovers manager inherited four long-term injuries and all but one of those, club captain Ross Matthews, has returned to fitness.

There has been a revolving treatment room door at points at Stark’s Park this season.

This week is one of those and a number of players are trying to prove their fitness before Saturday’s trip to Inverness in the Scottish Championship.

Liam Dick has taken up a new position at centre-back. Image: SNS
Liam Dick is one of those who is a doubt for the weekend. Image: SNS.

Tom Lang, Liam Dick, Brad Spencer, Scott Brown and Adam Masson will all be assessed ahead of Saturday. Jamie Gullan is still out.

Bad luck?

Asked if there was a reason behind the amount of injuries this season or if it is down to bad luck, Murray said: “I think it’s probably a bit of both.

“We have to look at it over the close season and look at what injuries we’ve had.

“We’ve been very unfortunate, it’s probably a mixture of both.

“Maybe we need to look at it a bit deeper – because if you want to be successful in this league, you need players that are available and ready to play.”

Raith still have an outside chance of reaching the playoffs after Tuesday’s defeat to Hamilton.

To do so they must start with a win against a side they have never beaten over 90 minutes.

Rovers took the lead the last time the sides met in the Highlands but Caley drew level before the break and it finished in a draw.

Raith were ahead twice in the most recent meeting at Stark’s Park against Billy Dodds’ men but lost a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

 

‘A bit like us’

With a potentially thin squad against a resurgent Inverness who have won four of their last five, Murray is aware of the scale of the challenge at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

“It’ll be a really hard game against a really good side who are probably not where they want to be in terms of league position.

“A bit like us this season, they’ve had an incredible amount of injuries.

“I thought at the beginning of the season they’d be right up there.

“Injuries completely curtailed their challenge.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“When you look round the team, you don’t look too further than Billy Mckay who is still absolutely lethal in this league.

“I like the balance that they’ve got and I like the way they play.

“They’ve had a tough season but the injuries they’ve had this season – and we’re not too far behind them, to be honest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
'The Major' Rolland, then and now. Image: SNS / DUSF.
Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters' foundation member as 'The Major' hails…
Andy Kirk is upset with the decision to send off Brechin City skipper Jamie Bain
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk 'baffled' by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref…
John Sim spoke about other areas where the club can improve. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Clothes left strewn across a room of the Dura Street flat. Image: Supplied
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
3
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later
Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care during his speech at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest…
7
The work, starting on May 15, will affect this section of Tay Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new 'super…
a missing persons poster for Fife man Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch
Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented