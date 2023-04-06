St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have handed a lifetime ban to a supporter who racially abused one of their players.

Striker Theo Bair was racially abused at the end of the game against Aberdeen on Saturday.

The incident happened at McDiarmid Park.

The player made senior club officials aware of the incident and the supporter has been banned for life by the club.

‘Anyone with such views not welcome’

Ian Flaherty, head of operations at the Perth club, said: “We were appalled by the racist comments made to Theo on Saturday evening by a so-called supporter.

“St Johnstone Football Club strongly condemns all forms of discrimination.

“The person in question has been dealt with and given a lifetime ban.

“Anyone with such views is not welcome at our football club.

“We have given Theo our full support in what has been an extremely difficult few days for him and our support to him is ongoing.”

Racism “has no place in football”

The 23-year-old condemned the abuse he suffered at the weekend and said racism has “no place in football or society.”

Theo said: “What happened to me on Saturday was shocking, disturbing and unacceptable.

“I’d had nothing but good experiences in Perth at St Johnstone before this incident.

“I am grateful to the football club for dealing with this situation immediately and giving me their support.

“Racism has no place in our society or in the game of football.

“I now want to put this incident behind me and focus on our game on Saturday against Ross County.

“I hope people can respect my request for privacy on this matter from here on in.”