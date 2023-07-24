Dylan Corr staying focused at Raith Rovers and opens up on moment his Fife derby debut ‘sunk in’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Corr staying focused at Raith Rovers and opens up on moment his Fife derby debut ‘sunk in’

The teenage defender made his debut after very little preparation and is building a partnership alongside Keith Watson.

By Craig Cairns
Dylan Corr made his debut in the Fife derby in front of a noisy Dunfermline support. Images: SNS.
Earlier in the month, Keith Watson told Courier Sport about his whirlwind start to life at Stark’s Park.

That has become a bit of an unofficial initiation for Raith Rovers centre-backs and Dylan Corr has since followed suit.

The 18-year-old was Ian Murray’s first summer signing but, even though the deal was done early, it didn’t stop Corr being thrown in at the deep end.

Dylan Corr signed a one-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers.

Injury disrupted his pre-season and he was an unexpected selection for the season opener versus Dunfermline.

Experienced defensive partner

Corr said that it didn’t really hit him until the noise went up from the supporters as the teams walked onto the pitch.

He has since followed that up with another start alongside the experienced Keith Watson in the win over Albion Rovers last week.

Keith Watson has captained Raith Rovers so far this season. Image: Raith Rovers.

“It wasn’t the best start, with injuries, but I got my start on Saturday and then my start on Tuesday,” Corr told Courier Sport.

“It took me a wee while to get going on Tuesday but it’s always good to have an experienced guy like Keith next to me – him and Dicko [Liam Dick]. The gaffer is always talking to me as well.

“I’d only trained the Thursday and Friday going into the game against Dunfermline. It wasn’t really training on Thursday either. I hadn’t kicked a ball since Kelty.

“It didn’t really sink in until I was walking out and I could hear all the fans and everything.

“It’s probably the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, being so young. I enjoyed it.”

Keeping focus

Corr has been made to feel welcome since he joined and has “found his feet” quickly.

He is pleased with his performances so far but found the more recent one the “harder” of the two but he likely be required to defend a fair bit away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday in the Viaplay Cup.

A win would move Raith ahead of their hosts at the top of Group F and in the driving seat going into the final group-stage matches.

“I find it easier to play in games like Dunfermline, I feel more focused,” added Corr.

Dylan Corr with his Raith Rovers team-mates during the penalty shootout versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Against Albion Rovers, I find those games a lot harder to play in – they sit back and give you so much time on the ball.

“That’s just football for you, but you always need to stay focused. The back four just need to stay switched on and let the players at the top end of the pitch do what they need to do.

“I feel comfortable having a lot of the ball, you just need your team moving for you when the opposition are sitting in so tight.

“I’m used to it. At Celtic you’ve always got the ball, so I’ve been used to that for a while now.”

