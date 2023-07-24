Dylan Corr staying focused at Raith Rovers and opens up on moment his Fife derby debut ‘sunk in’

Earlier in the month, Keith Watson told Courier Sport about his whirlwind start to life at Stark’s Park.

That has become a bit of an unofficial initiation for Raith Rovers centre-backs and Dylan Corr has since followed suit.

The 18-year-old was Ian Murray’s first summer signing but, even though the deal was done early, it didn’t stop Corr being thrown in at the deep end.

Injury disrupted his pre-season and he was an unexpected selection for the season opener versus Dunfermline.

Experienced defensive partner

Corr said that it didn’t really hit him until the noise went up from the supporters as the teams walked onto the pitch.

He has since followed that up with another start alongside the experienced Keith Watson in the win over Albion Rovers last week.

“It wasn’t the best start, with injuries, but I got my start on Saturday and then my start on Tuesday,” Corr told Courier Sport.

“It took me a wee while to get going on Tuesday but it’s always good to have an experienced guy like Keith next to me – him and Dicko [Liam Dick]. The gaffer is always talking to me as well.

“I’d only trained the Thursday and Friday going into the game against Dunfermline. It wasn’t really training on Thursday either. I hadn’t kicked a ball since Kelty.

“It didn’t really sink in until I was walking out and I could hear all the fans and everything.

“It’s probably the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of, being so young. I enjoyed it.”

Keeping focus

Corr has been made to feel welcome since he joined and has “found his feet” quickly.

He is pleased with his performances so far but found the more recent one the “harder” of the two but he likely be required to defend a fair bit away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday in the Viaplay Cup.

A win would move Raith ahead of their hosts at the top of Group F and in the driving seat going into the final group-stage matches.

“I find it easier to play in games like Dunfermline, I feel more focused,” added Corr.

“Against Albion Rovers, I find those games a lot harder to play in – they sit back and give you so much time on the ball.

“That’s just football for you, but you always need to stay focused. The back four just need to stay switched on and let the players at the top end of the pitch do what they need to do.

“I feel comfortable having a lot of the ball, you just need your team moving for you when the opposition are sitting in so tight.

“I’m used to it. At Celtic you’ve always got the ball, so I’ve been used to that for a while now.”