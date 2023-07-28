Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray explains which players ‘need three lungs’ in brave formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray explains which players ‘need three lungs’ in brave formation

The Stark's Park boss has fielded his side in a 4-1-3-2 shape since pre-season.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

There are no such things as attacking or defensive formations. In theory, you can set up any shape to be attacking or defensive.

This time last year, Ian Murray tried a 4-1-3-2 formation before changing to a 4-2-3-1 due to his side being too exposed too often.

The former has been used for each match so far in this budding campaign, including during pre-season.

Given the way Murray asks his teams to play, more often than not that means an attacking approach.

A more pragmatic strategy for that same shape was required against Premiership opposition on Wednesday – and it paid off.

Raith Rovers celebrate Liam Dick’s goal versus Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Rovers were ahead going into the final 15 minutes of the game but had to settle for a bonus point after winning on penalties.

A difficult formation to execute

“It’s a very hard shape to play – it did cross my mind to go back to the 4-2-3-1, but I just think when you’ve got good players you try and play them all if you can,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“It’s a very high-risk/high-reward shape. We know that if it doesn’t work, you can get blown open. If it does work, you can blow teams away.

Dylan Easton equalised for Raith Rovers versus Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“I felt that you’ve got to enjoy football – you can enjoy it in any shape, but you’ve got to enjoy your players going forward.

“Get your good players on the ball, make players believe in what they are doing.

“It’s really hard work for the wide midfielders. You’ve got to have three lungs, never mind two, to get up and down that park because we ask a lot of them.

“I’m delighted with the boys. It takes a while to get going because it is, I wouldn’t say complicated shape, it’s just a hard shape.

“But when you play it well, it’s brilliant to be part of.”

Team news for Annan

The Rovers manager had planned to give Euan Murray his second debut against his former club but that was decided against given how the match panned out.

“We might have for the last five minutes if we were 2-1 up,” added the Raith boss.

Euan Murray is back at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

It is hoped Ross Millen and captain Scott Brown will return to training from the start of next week but for this weekend’s final Viaplay Cup Group F tie, it should be the same squad that took two points in Kilmarnock.

A win for Rovers will take them on to nine points and in with a shout at qualification – though much will depend on how results go elsewhere.

“I expect a really tough game down there. They’ve not had a brilliant league cup campaign, but very seldom in this cup does a team finish on zero points,” added Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We just have to go down and make sure we are professional, make sure we play with the same tempo as we did on Wednesday.

“All we can do is take care of ourselves and hopefully we’re in the hat for the next round.”

