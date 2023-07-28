Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray explains which players ‘need three lungs’ in brave formation

There are no such things as attacking or defensive formations. In theory, you can set up any shape to be attacking or defensive.

This time last year, Ian Murray tried a 4-1-3-2 formation before changing to a 4-2-3-1 due to his side being too exposed too often.

The former has been used for each match so far in this budding campaign, including during pre-season.

Given the way Murray asks his teams to play, more often than not that means an attacking approach.

A more pragmatic strategy for that same shape was required against Premiership opposition on Wednesday – and it paid off.

Rovers were ahead going into the final 15 minutes of the game but had to settle for a bonus point after winning on penalties.

A difficult formation to execute

“It’s a very hard shape to play – it did cross my mind to go back to the 4-2-3-1, but I just think when you’ve got good players you try and play them all if you can,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“It’s a very high-risk/high-reward shape. We know that if it doesn’t work, you can get blown open. If it does work, you can blow teams away.

“I felt that you’ve got to enjoy football – you can enjoy it in any shape, but you’ve got to enjoy your players going forward.

“Get your good players on the ball, make players believe in what they are doing.

“It’s really hard work for the wide midfielders. You’ve got to have three lungs, never mind two, to get up and down that park because we ask a lot of them.

“I’m delighted with the boys. It takes a while to get going because it is, I wouldn’t say complicated shape, it’s just a hard shape.

If it's also the same set-up, this is how they'll line up. pic.twitter.com/i6LsUM3KUC — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 26, 2023

“But when you play it well, it’s brilliant to be part of.”

Team news for Annan

The Rovers manager had planned to give Euan Murray his second debut against his former club but that was decided against given how the match panned out.

“We might have for the last five minutes if we were 2-1 up,” added the Raith boss.

It is hoped Ross Millen and captain Scott Brown will return to training from the start of next week but for this weekend’s final Viaplay Cup Group F tie, it should be the same squad that took two points in Kilmarnock.

A win for Rovers will take them on to nine points and in with a shout at qualification – though much will depend on how results go elsewhere.

“I expect a really tough game down there. They’ve not had a brilliant league cup campaign, but very seldom in this cup does a team finish on zero points,” added Murray.

“We just have to go down and make sure we are professional, make sure we play with the same tempo as we did on Wednesday.

“All we can do is take care of ourselves and hopefully we’re in the hat for the next round.”