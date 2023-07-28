What Dunfermline and Raith Rovers need to qualify for the next round of the Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Dunfermline and Raith Rovers need to qualify for the next round of the Viaplay Cup

Courier Sport looks at the likely – and some unlikely – scenarios going into the final set of Group F fixtures.

Dunfermline and Raith Rovers will be relying on other results going into this weekend's Viaplay Cup fixtures. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline and Raith Rovers will be relying on other results going into this weekend's Viaplay Cup fixtures. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

As we were 12 months ago, both Raith Rovers and Dunfermline go into the final set of Viaplay Cup group-stage fixtures with a chance of going through to the knockouts.

Dunfermline’s hopes are pretty slim – and completely out of their hands after already completing their four matches.

The Pars sit top of Group F going into the weekend fixtures but they would need at least one unlikely result to progress.

Viaplay Cup Group F standings going into the final day. Image: spfl.co.uk.

Kilmarnock are one point behind as they travel to take on Lowland League outfit Albion Rovers and Raith take on pointless Annan Athletic, also on the road.

Pars in pole position

If Kilmarnock lose and Raith take two points or fewer, Dunfermline qualify as group winners.

If Raith and the Pars finish level, Dunfermline would be ahead on goal difference.

If Dunfermline end up level with Kilmarnock then it depends on the scoreline at Cliftonhill. Assuming Kilmanrock lose the shootout:

  • If it is 0-0, Dunfermline would be ahead on goal difference
  • If it is 1-1, Dunfermline would be ahead of away goals scored (as they would be tied on goal difference and goals scored)
  • If it is 2-2 (or more) then Kilmanorck would go be ahead on goals scored

Should James McPake’s side finish second, they will then be relying on results in other groups and hoping that eight points is enough to qualify as one of the three best second-placed teams.

James McPake’s Dunfermline top the group going into the final Viaplay Cup fixtures. Image: SNS.

There are three scenarios in which this can happen:

  • Kilmarnock win and Raith Rovers draw or worse (regardless of the penalty shootout)
  • Raith Rovers win and Kilmarnock lose (or draw 0-0 or 1-1 and lose the shootout)
  • Kilmarnock draw and win the shootout and Raith Rovers draw or worse (regardless of the penalty shootout)

Raith Rovers Viaplay Cup permutations

For Ian Murray’s men, it is a case of win the game and you are in the top two.

If they do the business against Annan and Kilmarnock take one point or fewer, Rovers will go through as group winners.

If Killie take all three points at Albion Rovers, they will top the group regardless of Raith’s result.

Ian Murray’s side will go on to nine points if they win in the Viplay Cup versus Annan. Image: SNS.

There are three scenarios in which Raith and Killie can finish level on points:

  1. Raith take one point and Kilmarnock lose
  2. Raith take two points and Kilmarnock take one
  3. Raith take three points and Kilmarnock take two

In the first two scenarios, since Rovers have no chance to increase their goal difference in the event of a draw, Derek McInnes’ side would stay above them.

Kilmarnock go into the final set of ties with a goal difference of +5, Raith are on +2.

That means that should the third scenario come to pass, Rovers will have to win the game by three, maybe four or more goals – depending on if Kilmarnock is a score draw or not.

All square

Scenario 2 – ie, if Kilmarnock draw and lose on penalties and Raith draw and win on penalties – would see all three teams finish on eight points.

Viaplay Cup ranking of second-placed teams going into the final set of games. Flashscore.

That would make Dunfermline group winners, leave Kilmarnock relying on results from other groups and Raith out of the competition altogether.

Whoever finishes second will be relying on a whole host of results in other groups.

Dunfermline’s eight looks unlikely to be enough at this point given how many currently in second are on seven points.

Even Raith’s nine points – should both they and Kilmarnock win – may not be enough and could come possibly down to their margin of victory.

